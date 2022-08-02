Best Technology Jobs in the U.S.

Secure a great future with a technology job. Can you make an app for that? Do you understand how cloud…

Secure a great future with a technology job.

Can you make an app for that? Do you understand how cloud computing works? If so, you could make a lot of money. The tech industry is attractive for workers for a variety of reasons. For starters, there’s a lot of demand for tech-skilled employees, with all of the computers, tablets, smartphones and other devices our society depends on. It’s also an industry in which you are often well-compensated and can work remotely. Take a look at the 11 best technology jobs, drawn from the U.S. News 2022 Best Jobs rankings. Data comes from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Information Security Analyst

Median Salary: $103,590

Expected Job Growth by 2030: 33.3%

An information security analyst is essentially a high-tech security guard. But instead of standing on your feet for hours on end and chasing the occasional thief, you’ll be protecting your employer’s information systems from hackers and cyberattacks.

Unfortunately, malware, hacks and cyberattacks are more common than ever. Entire city governments occasionally find themselves at the mercy of cybercriminals who shut down computer systems until a ransom is paid.

If you take on a job such as this, you might work for a government office, health care organization, bank, retail corporation or any company that depends on keeping its information systems safe from cyberattacks.

Learn more about information security analysts.

Software Developer

Median Salary: $110,140

Expected Job Growth by 2030: 22.2%

Software developers affect every part of our lives — especially our virtual lives. If you listen to music through a streaming service or you organize photos on a laptop, you can thank a software developer.

Some software developers teach themselves how to create computer code, but many go to college and get a bachelor’s degree in computer science. Software developers have a high-paying job that can be found in a multitude of industries; you may work for a software publishing company or a company that designs computer systems, for example.

Learn more about software developers.

Data Scientist

Median Salary: $98,230

Expected Job Growth by 2030: 31.4%

Data scientists study data. Instead of a microscope, these professionals use technology as their tool for sifting through the vast quantity of numbers and information that they collect.

Their goal is to determine what all the data means. If a company collects a lot of research hoping to come up with some groundbreaking findings, they may need a data scientist to make sense of all of it. It’s a job that requires quantitative reasoning and computer programming skills. If you’re a talented communicator, all the better, since you’ll need to be able to thoroughly explain the findings through easily digestible reports.

Learn more about data scientists.

IT Manager

Median Salary: $151,150

Expected Job Growth by 2030: 10.9%

An information technology manager is also sometimes referred to as an information systems manager.

Managing information technology is an important job with a lot of responsibilities, especially in larger companies that oversee lots of data — which is why it pays so well. For instance, they need to keep hackers at bay and make sure computer systems don’t go down. In other words, they’re in charge of making the big decisions about an employer’s technology. IT Managers typically need to have a bachelor’s degree, and some pursue a graduate degree.

Learn more about IT managers.

Computer Systems Analyst

Median Salary: $93,730

Expected Job Growth by 2030: 7%

Computer systems analysts design more efficient computer systems and processes for clients. They need to understand how the business operates and thus what type of technology it requires. Computer systems analysts oversee the installation of the new system, test the system and train people to use it.

They may work for a computer system design firm or perhaps the city government. Since they are employed by different industries, you may see computer systems analysts in finance or at a health care company. And given how computers are always evolving, you’ll likely never get bored or find yourself out of a job if you decided to pursue this career.

Learn more about computer systems analysts.

Web Developer

Median Salary: $77,200

Expected Job Growth by 2030: 12.8%

If you’ve ever been impressed by a website design, that’s due to the work of a web developer.

Web developers may have college degrees, but you can often get by with an associate degree in this field. This is the type of job you can often do as a freelancer. Many developers often start their web design businesses without a degree — provided they have the chops to design websites, of course. It’s also a career that requires a lot of training and constant learning. There’s no being complacent; the job changes as technology and gadgets change.

Learn more about web developers.

Database Administrator

Median Salary: $98,860

Expected Job Growth by 2030: 7.8%

Database administrator isn’t a term you hear a lot, but there are a lot of them, and there’s demand for more. They organize a company’s database and essentially run the digital side of an office. They work with computer programmers and managers and may function a bit as an IT manager, making sure that a database isn’t compromised by hackers.

In this occupation, generally, you’ll need a bachelor’s degree, preferably in computer science or information technology. You’ll probably work full time and for a large company that needs to protect a sizable database, such as a university or insurance company.

Learn more about database administrators.

Computer Network Architect

Median Salary: $116,780

Expected Job Growth by 2030: 5.5%

The digital world you live in? Computer network architects design, build and maintain that. They create numerous types of data communication networks, such as cloud infrastructures to smaller intranets.

This job requires a lot of technical skill — but also a lot of business acumen, since computer network architects need to understand a company’s goals and how to meet those objectives. They also have to stay within a budget and know how to manage a staff. You’ll probably come to this job with a bachelor’s degree in something related to computers or with previous experience as an IT manager or a computer systems analyst.

Learn more about computer network architects.

Computer Systems Administrator

Median Salary: $84,810

Expected Job Growth by 2030: 5.4%

A computer systems administrator sets up and maintains an organization’s computer servers. This professional also works with the hardware and software that runs the company’s local area and wide area networks. If there’s a problem that would take down the computer servers, the computer systems administrator will fix it — and ideally prevent problems from occurring in the first place.

In short, the computer systems administrator’s main function is to make sure the computer servers are running so everybody else can do their work.

Learn more about computer systems administrators.

Computer Support Specialist

Median Salary: $52,690

Expected Job Growth by 2030: 8.9%

If you’ve had trouble logging into a computer, the software has gone haywire or your operating system is down — you may have called a computer support specialist. If that’s your job, you’ll be helping a lot of frustrated folks, maybe on the phone and maybe in person, depending on where you work. Some computer support specialists work at call centers, while others work in an office at large organizations helping all of its employees or members.

It’s an in-demand job. With technology rapidly and constantly evolving, users will likely always be in need of advice and guidance.

Learn more about computer support specialists.

Computer Programmer

Median Salary: $89,190

Expected Job Growth by 2030: -9.9%

Just as a book wouldn’t exist without an author, a software program wouldn’t get very far without a computer programmer. Computer programmers write directions in computer languages, and the computer carries out the orders of the computer programmer, who often receives the instructions from a software developer or engineer.

It takes a lot of skill to be a computer programmer; the job pays well and many programmers work for themselves or telecommute. The only downside for computer programmers in the U.S. and Canada is that many of these positions are being outsourced to other countries where the pay is lower. It’s an excellent job to have, but job openings can be in short supply.

Learn more about computer programmers.

