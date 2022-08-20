WAR IN UKRAINE: US announces new military aid, drones for Ukraine | Russia, Ukraine spar over fighting near nuclear facility | Doctors stay in Ukraine's war-hit towns
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 12:42 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

August 20, 2022, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Far-right wins in blue states threaten GOP hopes in November

IMF fees on war-torn countries closer to elimination

Pence says he didn’t leave office with classified material

US announces new military aid, drones for Ukraine

Masters hopeful for McConnell support in Arizona Senate race

Accreditor of for-profit colleges loses federal recognition

US Treasury official to visit India amid Ukraine tensions

Iran deal tantalizingly close, but US faces new hurdles

Russia probe memo wrongly withheld under Barr, court rules

Biden to host unity summit against hate-fueled violence

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Federal unions have a way to locate unrepresented employees, OPM says

Acquisition workers now have a much easier path to track continuous learning requirements

Army nearly ready to move thousands of users to BYOD, virtual desktop programs

Foundational elements of CDM paying off for agencies

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up