AP Top Political News at 12:42 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

Far-right wins in blue states threaten GOP hopes in November IMF fees on war-torn countries closer to elimination Pence says…

Far-right wins in blue states threaten GOP hopes in November IMF fees on war-torn countries closer to elimination Pence says he didn’t leave office with classified material US announces new military aid, drones for Ukraine Masters hopeful for McConnell support in Arizona Senate race Accreditor of for-profit colleges loses federal recognition US Treasury official to visit India amid Ukraine tensions Iran deal tantalizingly close, but US faces new hurdles Russia probe memo wrongly withheld under Barr, court rules Biden to host unity summit against hate-fueled violence Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.