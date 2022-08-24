RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: PHOTOS: 6 months of war | US to send $3 billion in aid to Ukraine | Russians pay tribute to nationalist killed by car bombing | UN nuclear agency asks to visit Ukraine plant
AP Top Political News at 12:53 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

August 24, 2022, 12:00 AM

Florida Democrats choose Rep. Crist to challenge DeSantis

Rep. Carolyn Maloney’s 30-year career ends in loss to Nadler

Primary takeaways: Abortion politics, DeSantis flexes muscle

Student loan borrowers await Biden plan on debt forgiveness

US, Iran inch closer to nuke deal but high hurdles remain

US giving Ukraine $3 billion in military aid for years ahead

AP-NORC poll: Most in US say they want stricter gun laws

IRS initiates safety probe after threats to workers

US prison warden charged with sexually abusing 2 more women

New electric vehicle tax credits raise talk of trade war

