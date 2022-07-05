Buying furniture on a budget: Is that even a possibility in these inflationary times? Can you give your space a…

Buying furniture on a budget: Is that even a possibility in these inflationary times? Can you give your space a refresh without breaking the bank?

Absolutely, says Dianna Baros, founder of The Budget Babe blog. “I’m always finding inspiration on Instagram, from DIYers to budget-savvy decorators,” she says. “There are so many more options these days for affordable home decor than in the past.”

But the key to finding the best piece of furniture within your budget is waiting it out, she says.

“I think it helps to be patient and go piece by piece,” she says. “It helps to start with a vision, and for that, I love Pinterest and Instagram. Create a mood board and work with a simple color palette so you can change things up seasonally with accent pieces.”

With that in mind, Baros offers up some tips on the best places to buy furniture on a budget:

Wayfair

Best for: a midcentury couch

Wondering where to buy a couch — especially one that’s stylish and affordable? If you’re in the market for a new sofa, Wayfair might be a good place to start browsing. “Wayfair.com is amazing. That’s where my husband bought his midcentury leather couch,” Baros says, adding that if it’s midcentury you like, Article is another retailer you might check out.

Costco or Sam’s Club

Best for: a sectional

If you don’t just want a couch, you want an enormous, comfortable sectional, it’s worth checking out the stock at Costco or Sam’s Club. You can find a lot of gems at these membership clubs, according to Baros.

Home Depot

Best for: a farmhouse kitchen table

You might think that Home Depot is just a hardware store, but it’s not. “I bought my solid wood farmhouse table from HomeDepot.com,” says Baros. If you don’t have any luck finding your table there, she also recommends that shoppers look at the Rachel Ray line at Macy’s and the World Market Leona extension table, which she says is “Instagram famous.”

T.J. Maxx

Best for: contemporary coffee table

T.J. Maxx is known for its deep discounts on everything from brand name apparel to beauty products to furniture pieces, ranging from patio pieces to armchairs. But just to show you that price doesn’t always determine quality, Baros says she has found success purchasing high-quality items there. “I bought an amazing coffee table from T.J. Maxx with a solid wood top and modern metal base,” Baros says. “It’s so sturdy, and I haven’t seen anything online that comes close.”

RugsUSA.com and BoutiqueRugs.com

Best for: rugs

While not exactly furniture, rugs can have a huge impact on the look of a room. They can also be pretty expensive, so Baros recommends checking out several online retailers to find a rug within your budget: RugsUSA.com and BoutiqueRugs.com offer a variety of rugs (think: washable, outdoor, shag and more) at different price points.

Amazon

Best for: a good work-from-home desk

You might be among the millions of Americans who are working from home either full time or on a hybrid schedule. That means a good desk might be in order. “If you are looking for something with adjustable height and other modern features, Amazon.com has a lot of options,” Baros says. Amazon is also a good place to look for just about any other item, from rugs to bed frames.

Kirkland’s

Best for: homey wall décor

If your walls need freshening up, you might try out Kirkland’s, which is known for its homey, farmhouse-style wall art. The Tennessee based retailer stocks all sorts of furniture and décor elements in a range of styles, from traditional to contemporary, according to Baros.

Walmart

Best for: a basic bookcase and patio furniture

If you still like to flip the pages of a physical book, you might need a place to store and display your titles. Baros recommends checking out the bookcase options at Walmart. “I especially love their Better Homes and Gardens collection,” she says, adding that the patio furniture is top-notch as well. You can find a nice array of other furniture options and décor elements online and in the brick-and-mortar retailer.

Facebook Marketplace

Best for: secondhand furniture items

Consider spending some time scouring Facebook Marketplace for the furniture pieces on your wish list. The social platform can be a great place to snag the furniture you’re hunting for secondhand. Some will even give items away for free just because you’re saving them the trouble of having to remove the pieces from their homes. If you do find items via Facebook Marketplace, make sure to be on the lookout for any scammers. You should also make sure to carefully inspect the furniture for any damage. “Friends have told me they have good luck with Facebook Marketplace, although I find this takes quite a bit of time,” she says.

Target

Best for: miscellaneous decor

For the finishing touches in a space — the mirrors, the baskets, the vases, the textiles, etc — Target can’t be beat. Plus, Target offers different lines that are aimed at different design aesthetics. If you’d describe your style as boho chic, check out Target’s Opal House line. If you have a more modern sensibility, check out Studio McGee. If you’re a “Fixer Upper” fanatic, Target’s collaboration with Joanna Gaines — Hearth & Home — is for you.

