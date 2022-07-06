The 10 Best Disney Suitcases and More, According to Reviews

You’ve bought the tickets, picked your ears and booked your resort. Now all that’s left to do for your Walt…

You’ve bought the tickets, picked your ears and booked your resort. Now all that’s left to do for your Walt Disney World or Disneyland vacation is to pack your bags. Sure, you could get away with packing for your trip in a regular carry-on, but using Disney-themed luggage may just be the way to go. Below, you’ll find some of the best Disney bags for kids and adults. Browse not only rolling luggage and duffel bags, but also some accessories to maximize your trip in the parks. U.S. News editors researched dozens of review sites, including Amazon, online retailers, travel industry review sites and more, to come up with this selection of the best Disney suitcases and bags.

While you’re welcome to bring any kind of luggage to your Disney hotel, keep in mind there are rules for what kinds of bags and belongings are permitted in the parks. Consult the Disneyland and Disney World websites before you travel. And if you choose to fly to Disney, remember each airline has its own restrictions when it comes to baggage, especially carry-on luggage.

(Note: Prices and availability were accurate at the time of publication; they may fluctuate due to supply chain issues.)

The Best Disney Suitcases for Kids

American Tourister Disney Kids’ Hardside Carry-On: Reviewers say this small hard-sided suitcase is the perfect size for children, particularly those younger than 10. The wheeled bag opens flat and features an interior zipper pocket on one side and straps on the other to keep items secure. Each suitcase has two wheels and an adjustable handle. Disney motifs on the suitcase include Disney princesses, “Frozen,” “Star Wars,” Mickey or Minnie. This suitcase also comes in a 16-inch version, but know that not all styles are available in both sizes.

[American Tourister Disney Kids’ Hardside Carry-On: $89.99 or less. View deal.]

Marvel 18-Inch Carry On Spinner Luggage for Kids: This colorful Avengers-themed suitcase features favorite superheroes including Captain America, Black Panther, Captain Marvel and Thor. The hard-sided, kid-friendly luggage measures 18 x 12 x 9 inches, so it’ll fit most airline carry-on restrictions. In addition, its spinner wheels mean youngsters will likely have few issues toting their luggage themselves. Reviewers say their kids loved the suitcase, which was big enough to hold all their clothes; parents and children also appreciate that the suitcase itself is lightweight (only about 4 pounds when empty).

[Marvel 18-Inch Carry On Spinner Luggage for Kids: $99.98 or less. View deal.]

The Best Disney Travel Bags for Kids

Kishkesh Personalization Personalized Kid’s Travel Duffel Bag: Reviewers say this duffel bag is great for traveling youngsters, adding that getting their child’s name on the side is a huge plus. The bag, which measures 18 x 10.5 x 9.75 inches, comes with both top handles and an adjustable crossbody strap. Kids have their choice of characters, including classics like Mickey, Donald and Goofy; Stitch; Disney princesses; or Disney Channel and Disney Junior favorites like “The Descendants” and Vampirina. Before checkout, you’ll be asked to input your child’s name so it can be added to the bag. (Vinyl letters are included; there’s an additional fee for embroidery.)

[Kishkesh PersonalizationPersonalized Kid’s Travel Duffel Bag: $49.99 or less. View deal.]

Simple Modern Fletcher Kids’ Backpack: The Fletcher Kids’ Backpack is made of water-resistant material and has three zippered compartments (the main one and two smaller front sections). Additionally, water bottle pockets are attached to the side of the pack. The small size of this Simple Modern backpack measures 11.75 x 4 x 14 inches, while medium backpacks are 12.5 x 5.25 x 15.25 inches. Both bags feature a padded laptop sleeve to keep tablets or other electronics safe. Many reviewers say this backpack is perfect for a trip to Disney and can hold everything a kid will need, though some note certain quality differences in fabrics with different prints. Select Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Lightning McQueen or “Frozen” motifs in either size. Other pattern options vary by the size you choose but may include themes such as “The Lion King” or “Monsters Inc.”

[Simple Modern Fletcher Kids’ Backpack: $34.99 or less for medium. View deal.]

The Best Disney Suitcases for Adults

F?L Disney Mickey Mouse Hard Rolling Suitcases 3 Piece Set: Classic black suitcases are hard to tell apart, which is where this Mickey Mouse luggage set can help. The exterior of each bag features 1920s- and ’30s-era Mickey Mouse (think: “Steamboat Willie” and “The Band Concert”). Travelers like the three-suitcase set not only for the design but also the sturdiness. Each hard-sided suitcase is paired with spinner wheels, interior compression straps to keep items secure and interior zipper pockets to help organize belongings. The set includes a 21-inch bag (ideal for a carry-on), as well as 25-inch and 29-inch bags.

[F?L Disney Mickey Mouse Hard Rolling Suitcases 3 Piece Set: $499.99 or less. View deal.]

Petunia Pickle Bottom Axis Backpack: Regardless of whether you’re setting out to visit Disney with kids, consider this backpack diaper bag for both in-flight needs and to tote items through the parks. The backpack features a top zippered pocket with an interior slim pocket, a bottom insulated compartment and a side insulated compartment (designed for baby bottles). Plus, each pack has padded straps. In particular, reviewers say the bag is roomy enough for all your baby supplies. Even travelers who do not have kids loved the backpack, saying the insulated bottom was perfect for keeping drinks and snacks cold during long days in the parks. The bag comes in Winnie the Pooh or Mickey and Minnie motifs.

[Petunia Pickle Bottom Axis Backpack: $179 or less. View Mickey and Minnie deal or Playful Pooh deal.]

American Tourister Disney Softside 21-inch Spinner: Though this luggage may too big to be used as a carry-on (its exterior measures approximately 24 x 14.5 x 8 inches), it’s a great option for packing all your Disney gear. The soft-sided bag features one main zippered compartment as well as one or two front zippered pockets (depending on the style you choose). Plus, within the main interior you’ll find an additional zippered section. A Minnie Mouse motif decorates the exterior of each bag. Users appreciate the luggage’s durability, and several say this suitcase replaced their former American Tourister luggage.

[American Tourister Disney Softside 21-inch Spinner: $174.99 or less. View deal.]

American Tourister Star Wars 20-inch Spinner: Use the force during your travels with this hard-sided spinner suitcase from American Tourister. Inside, you’ll find a compression strap and two interior zip pockets to help organize your valuables. This “Star Wars” suitcase weighs nearly 9 pounds when empty and measures 9 x 15 x 21.5 inches, so you’ll still have plenty of room to pack your bag and meet carry-on weight requirements. Travelers say the suitcase is of great quality and ideal for all ages: Reviewers frequently purchased the luggage for both young kids and adults. Select the Intergalatic print (a blue-hued rendering of “Star Wars” vehicles) or Galaxy (red and blue fighters whizzing across a black background). A two-piece set of “Star Wars” iconography is also available.

[American Tourister Star Wars 20-inch Spinner: $199.99 or less. View deal.]

The Best Disney Travel Bags for Adults

Vera Bradley Star Wars Large Travel Duffel Bag: Fans of galaxies far, far away call this bag durable and roomy. The pattern combines flowers and leaves with Ewoks, Princess Leia, Chewbacca, the Death Star, and other “Star Wars” characters and vehicles. The 50-liter duffel — made from recycled cotton — has three pockets on the outside and three mesh pockets on the inside. It measures 22 x 11.5 x 11.5 inches, which reviewers comment is a good size for a weekend trip. Vera Bradley also releases other Disney-themed items, which have included classics like “The Little Mermaid.”

[Vera Bradley Star Wars Large Travel Duffel Bag: $125 or less. View deal.]

Loungefly Mini Backpack: Loungefly backpacks are great for any visitor to Disney. Each bag measures 9 x 10.5 x 4.5 inches, an ideal size for kids to carry their autograph books or for adults who want the freedom of being hands-free. Best of all, there’s a design for nearly all Disney fans: You can find “Cinderella,” “Toy Story,” “Princess and the Frog,” “Lady and the Tramp,” “Turning Red,” Mickey and Minnie Mouse, “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and dozens more. Reviewers praise the backpacks, saying they are sturdy and hold a lot despite their small size; one drawback some users noted was the high price (which varies by style). Keep in mind you can find these bags in both the parks and online at shopDisney.

[Loungefly Mini Backpack: $99 or less. View deal.]

You might also be interested in:

— The Top Things to Do in Orlando With Kids

— The Top Orlando Theme Parks

— The Best Things to Do in Orlando-Walt Disney World

— The Best Things to Do in Anaheim-Disneyland

— Amazon Prime Day: The Best Travel Deals

— The Top Fanny Packs

— The Top Duffel Bags

— The Top Travel Toiletry Bags

More from U.S. News

The 23 Top Travel Backpacks of 2022, According to Reviews

The 27 Top Duffel Bags of 2022, According to Reviews

The 28 Top Fanny Packs of 2022, According to Reviews

The 10 Best Disney Suitcases and More, According to Reviews originally appeared on usnews.com