Home » Latest News » Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

The Associated Press

July 20, 2022, 6:40 PM

Balanced Fund 14794.69 + .28 + 2.15 – 13.48

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2131.68 + .16 – .24 – 13.18

Emerging Markets 341.34 – .16 + 1.86 – 21.21

Equity Income Fund 16219.88 – .14 + 2.62 – 9.06

GNMA 719.32 – .17 – .17 – 7.53

General Municipal Debt 1395.08 + .14 + .21 – 9.28

Gold Fund 279.08 – 2.40 – 4.55 – 24.52

High Current Yield 2332.44 + .56 + 1.54 – 10.52

High Yield Municipal 665.03 + .13 + .22 – 10.78

International Fund 2027.74 – .28 + 3.05 – 19.62

Science and Technology Fund 4104.91 + 1.91 + 7.21 – 28.26

Short Investment Grade 373.92 – .03 – .06 – 4.07

Short Municipal 189.50 + .01 + .03 – 1.89

US Government 666.64 + 1.13 + .63 – 8.19

