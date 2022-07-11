RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Strikes in Kharkiv 'absolute terrorism' | Ukraine Muslims pray for victory | Anxiety grows for grain farmers | Ukrainian soldiers train in UK
Home » Latest News » Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

The Associated Press

July 11, 2022, 6:45 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Balanced Fund 14561.41 – .67 – .25 – 14.85

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2126.33 + .66 – .22 – 13.40

Emerging Markets 336.78 – 2.48 – 1.93 – 22.26

Equity Income Fund 16004.60 – .46 – .44 – 10.27

GNMA 719.49 + .48 – .44 – 7.51

General Municipal Debt 1391.37 + .02 + .82 – 9.53

Gold Fund 291.15 – 1.63 – 5.13 – 21.25

High Current Yield 2291.48 – .10 + .93 – 12.09

High Yield Municipal 663.28 + .05 + 1.07 – 11.01

International Fund 1977.32 – 1.62 – 1.57 – 21.62

Science and Technology Fund 3881.71 – 2.18 + 2.64 – 32.16

Short Investment Grade 374.34 + .05 – .23 – 3.97

Short Municipal 189.27 + .02 + .24 – 2.01

US Government 663.95 + 1.16 + .02 – 8.56

-0-

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Space National Guard would have low initial price tag

GOP senator challenges paid sick leave for federal employees seeking abortions

DHS puts the kibosh on saying ‘pilot’ as it deals with new congressional reporting requirements

Officials considering updates to how security clearance process treats mental health

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up