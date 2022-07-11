Balanced Fund 14561.41 – .67 – .25 – 14.85 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2126.33 + .66 – .22 – 13.40 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 14561.41 – .67 – .25 – 14.85

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2126.33 + .66 – .22 – 13.40

Emerging Markets 336.78 – 2.48 – 1.93 – 22.26

Equity Income Fund 16004.60 – .46 – .44 – 10.27

GNMA 719.49 + .48 – .44 – 7.51

General Municipal Debt 1391.37 + .02 + .82 – 9.53

Gold Fund 291.15 – 1.63 – 5.13 – 21.25

High Current Yield 2291.48 – .10 + .93 – 12.09

High Yield Municipal 663.28 + .05 + 1.07 – 11.01

International Fund 1977.32 – 1.62 – 1.57 – 21.62

Science and Technology Fund 3881.71 – 2.18 + 2.64 – 32.16

Short Investment Grade 374.34 + .05 – .23 – 3.97

Short Municipal 189.27 + .02 + .24 – 2.01

US Government 663.95 + 1.16 + .02 – 8.56

