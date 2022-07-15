RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Rescue teams hunt for survivors in Vinnytsia | A race to acquire smarter, deadlier drones | Nations discuss coordinating Ukraine war crimes probes | Hurting EU economy, inflation
Home » Latest News » Grains mostly lower, Livestock mixed

Grains mostly lower, Livestock mixed

The Associated Press

July 15, 2022, 11:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly lower Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. declined 26.25 cents at $7.80 a bushel; Sep. corn was off .25 cent at $6.0650 a bushel; Sep. oats was up 7 cents at $4.69 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans fell 13.25 cents at 14.66 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was off 1.15 cents at $1.3487 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle fell 1.43 cents at $1.7732 a pound; Jul. lean hogs was up .30 cent at $1.1502 a pound.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Navy to put some urgency into fixing growing problems with sailor pay

Congress investigating whether companies are profiting off veterans disability claims backlog

TSA chief says pay equity his top priority as TSO bill awaits Senate action

A federally-backed effort to improve cybersecurity of US manufacturing

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up