Grains mostly lower, Livestock mixed

Wheat for Jul. lost 37.50 cents at $7.9375 a bushel; Jul. corn fe11 18.50 cents at $7.36 a bushel, Jul.…

Wheat for Jul. lost 37.50 cents at $7.9375 a bushel; Jul. corn fe11 18.50 cents at $7.36 a bushel, Jul. oats was up 3.75 cents $6.54 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans declined 50.75 cents at $15.7525 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle was off 1.68 cents at $1.3292 higher a pound; Aug. feeder cattle fell 1.80 cents at $1.7270 a pound; while Jul. lean hogs rose 2.55 cents at $1.1215 a pound.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.