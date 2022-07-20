WAR IN UKRAINE: Official: Russia expanding its war focus to southern Ukraine | Photos: Ukrainian refugees sent to Russia | EU draws up energy plan in case of Russian gas cutoff | Sky-high diesel prices
Home » Latest News » Grains mostly lower, Livestock higher

Grains mostly lower, Livestock higher

The Associated Press

July 20, 2022, 11:19 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly lower Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. was 1.25 cents at $8.1875 a bushel; Sep. corn fell .50 cent at $5.9275 a bushel; Sep. oats was off .25 cent at $4.7825 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans lost 14.75 cents at 14.5550 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was up .52 cent at $1.3602 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose .92 cent at $1.7927 a pound; Jul. lean hogs gained 2.73 cents at $1.1460 a pound.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

USCIS ombudsman ‘optimistic as ever’ about agency’s digitization efforts

IG audit finds Treasury didn't collect $472M in debts owed to 28 agencies

Top intel official touts telework, increasing workplace flexibilities

IRS may be able to double IT modernization workload with COVID funds

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up