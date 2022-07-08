RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Biden to visit CIA on Ukriane | Russia wants to jail activist, anti-war official | Putin: Russia has barely started its action | Russia taking ‘operational pause’ in war | WNBA's Griner pleads guilty at trial
Grains mostly higher, livestock lower

The Associated Press

July 8, 2022, 11:09 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly higher Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Jul. advanced 46.50 cents at $8.6475 a bushel; Jul. corn rose 16.25 cents at $7.6825 a bushel; Jul. oats was off 9.50 cents at $6.55 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans was up 7.50 cents at 16.1625 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was up .40 cent at $1.3480 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle gained 1.08 cents at $1.7310 a pound; Jul. lean hogs rose .20 cents at $1.1317 a pound.

