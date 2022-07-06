RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Some Russians won't halt war protests | G-20 meeting may lead to divisions | Ukrainian governor urges residents to evacuate | NHL goalie sent to Russian military base
Grains mostly higher, Livestock higher

The Associated Press

July 6, 2022, 3:38 PM

Wheat for Jul. was off 1.50 cents at $7.9225 a bushel; Jul. corn roose 8.25 cents at $7.4425 a bushel, Jul. oats gained 12.50 cents $6.6650 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans was up 5 cents at $15.8025 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle gained 1.58 cents at $1.3450 higher a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was up .60 cent at $1.7330 a pound; while Jul. lean hogs rose 1 cent at $1.1315 a pound.

