Grains mixed, Livestock higher

The Associated Press

July 22, 2022, 12:17 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. was off 45.75 cents at $7.6775 a bushel; Sep. corn fell .75 cent at $5.7950 a bushel; Sep. oats was down 9.25 cents at $4.6950 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans rose 10.75 cents at 14.3675 a bushel.

Beef and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was up 1.03 cents at $1.3695 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was up 1.45 cents at $1.7935 a pound; Aug. lean hogs gained 1.10 cents at $1.1767 a pound.

