Grains lower, Livestock higher

The Associated Press

July 13, 2022, 11:33 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were lower Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Jul. declined 29.25 cents at $8.10 a bushel; Jul. corn fell 16.25 cents at $7.5075 a bushel; Sep. oats lost 18.50 cents at $4.6050 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans was off 7.50 cents at 16.10 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was up .80 cent at $1.3667 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle gained 3.82 cents at $1.7962 a pound; Jul. lean hogs rose 1.45 cents at $1.1457 a pound.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

