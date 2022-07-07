RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Griner's Moscow trial resumes | ‘We are patriots’ | War to overshadow G20 talks | Russia pounds rebel-claimed region | Fears of natural gas emergency
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 816 825¼ 816 824½ +32¼
Sep 807¾ 846 807¾ 836½ +32
Dec 823¼ 862 823¼ 851¾ +30¼
Mar 839¼ 876¾ 839¼ 865¼ +28¼
May 847¼ 881¼ 846 871 +27½
Jul 830¼ 865 830¼ 857 +26¼
Sep 826¾ 854 826¾ 848¾ +26
Dec 823¼ 849½ 823¼ 844¼ +25¼
Mar 836 836¾ 836 836¾ +25¾
May 825 +25
Jul 786¾ 794¼ 786¾ 794¼ +21¼
Est. sales 85,789. Wed.’s sales 110,097
Wed.’s open int 287,325
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 749½ 763½ 740 747 +2¾
Sep 601½ 623½ 601¼ 609 +9¼
Dec 587 608¾ 586½ 596¼ +11¼
Mar 593¼ 614¼ 592½ 602 +10¾
May 597 617½ 595¾ 605½ +10½
Jul 596½ 616 595 604 +9½
Sep 565¼ 582 564½ 572¼ +7
Dec 553¾ 568¾ 552½ 559 +5¼
Mar 561½ 575¼ 561½ 567 +5¼
May 570½ 570½ 570¼ 570¼ +5
Jul 575 575 569½ 569½ +5
Sep 534 +2½
Dec 529 533 524¼ 524¼ ½
Jul 532¼ ½
Dec 510 510 504¾ 504¾ +2¾
Est. sales 259,442. Wed.’s sales 309,536
Wed.’s open int 1,331,387, up 352
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 666½ 666½ 660½ 660½ —6
Sep 468 471¾ 457¼ 466¼ +4
Dec 435 446¼ 432¼ 442¼ +8½
Mar 435½ 436¼ 429 431¾ +9¼
May 426¼ +10¾
Jul 420¾ +8½
Sep 381¾ +9¼
Dec 381¾ +9¼
Mar 374 +9¼
May 371¼ +9¼
Jul 347¾ +9¼
Sep 363½ +9¼
Est. sales 164. Wed.’s sales 342
Wed.’s open int 2,463, up 68
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 1591 1620 1589 1591¼ +11
Aug 1450 1496¾ 1448¾ 1485¼ +38¾
Sep 1343 1393¼ 1343 1383 +42
Nov 1326½ 1372¾ 1325¼ 1365½ +42¾
Jan 1331¼ 1377 1330 1370¼ +43
Mar 1326¾ 1370 1325 1364½ +42¼
May 1331 1370 1326¼ 1364 +41¼
Jul 1328½ 1366¾ 1323½ 1360 +40
Aug 1333½ +32¼
Sep 1285¼ 1286¼ 1281¼ 1282½ +24
Nov 1241¾ 1272½ 1239½ 1258¾ +20
Jan 1268 1268 1261¼ 1261¼ +19½
Mar 1254½ 1254½ 1250¼ 1250¼ +16
May 1246¾ 1246¾ 1244¼ 1244¼ +14½
Jul 1242¾ +12
Aug 1238½ +12
Sep 1231½ +12
Nov 1202 1219½ 1202 1205 +7¾
Jul 1209 +7¾
Nov 1190 1190 1178¼ 1178¼ +6½
Est. sales 153,326. Wed.’s sales 196,077
Wed.’s open int 631,429
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Jul 60.73 63.17 60.73 63.17 +2.95
Aug 59.19 62.20 58.56 61.62 +3.06
Sep 57.73 61.21 57.47 60.51 +2.98
Oct 57.06 60.52 56.77 59.80 +2.94
Dec 57.00 60.34 56.54 59.59 +2.95
Jan 56.76 60.11 56.45 59.43 +2.93
Mar 56.64 59.74 56.64 59.15 +2.88
May 56.21 59.55 56.21 58.93 +2.85
Jul 56.27 59.16 56.17 58.57 +2.78
Aug 58.28 58.70 58.10 58.10 +2.71
Sep 58.32 58.32 57.70 57.70 +2.61
Oct 57.89 57.89 57.25 57.27 +2.51
Dec 56.28 57.55 56.28 57.18 +2.45
Jan 57.19 57.19 57.08 57.12 +2.45
Mar 57.11 57.11 57.00 57.00 +2.43
May 56.98 +2.41
Jul 57.00 +2.40
Aug 56.82 +2.38
Sep 56.65 +2.37
Oct 56.39 +2.48
Dec 54.95 56.49 54.95 56.49 +2.33
Jul 56.25 +2.33
Oct 56.25 +2.33
Dec 56.11 +2.49
Est. sales 111,207. Wed.’s sales 99,118
Wed.’s open int 366,341, up 1,541
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Jul 467.40 474.00 467.40 470.00 +7.40
Aug 415.60 429.00 415.20 423.50 +7.90
Sep 392.40 404.10 391.00 401.00 +9.80
Oct 379.30 393.30 379.30 391.30 +12.00
Dec 379.70 393.90 379.70 391.80 +12.30
Jan 379.60 392.60 379.60 390.90 +11.50
Mar 378.70 388.90 378.00 387.80 +10.00
May 377.40 386.30 377.40 385.20 +8.70
Jul 378.40 384.80 378.40 383.70 +7.70
Aug 374.20 378.50 374.00 378.20 +6.70
Sep 367.70 371.00 365.50 370.80 +5.40
Oct 360.40 360.90 355.70 360.50 +3.40
Dec 361.40 362.10 353.80 360.10 +3.20
Jan 357.50 358.70 357.50 358.70 +2.90
Mar 347.30 354.60 347.30 354.60 +2.30
May 352.80 +2.60
Jul 352.20 +2.60
Aug 347.20 351.20 347.20 351.20 +3.00
Sep 344.10 350.20 344.10 350.20 +3.00
Oct 348.80 +2.90
Dec 345.50 +2.50
Jul 344.00 +2.50
Oct 344.00 +2.50
Dec 343.80 +2.50
Est. sales 111,564. Wed.’s sales 99,118
Wed.’s open int 393,054

