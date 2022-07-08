RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Putin: Russia has barely started its action | Russia taking ‘operational pause’ in war | WNBA's Griner pleads guilty at drug trail | ‘We are patriots’ | War to overshadow G20 talks
AP Top Political News at 2:01 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 8, 2022, 12:00 AM

Facing pressure, Biden to sign order on abortion access

Inflation, expenses rise sharply as priorities: AP-NORC poll

Governors offer Democrats aggressive reply on guns, abortion

Biden to visit CIA as intelligence plays key role in Ukraine

Slow pace for youngest kids getting COVID vaccine doses

IRS asks Treasury watchdog to probe Comey, McCabe tax audits

Spectacle in Michigan race threatens GOP’s bid for governor

Biden trip promotes budding Arab-Israeli security ties

Dems want to tax high earners to protect Medicare solvency

Biden awards Medal of Freedom to Biles, McCain, Giffords

Rep. Norton hints at House hearing on TSP challenges

Air Force awards JADC2 contract worth nearly $1B

Retirement processing times inched up in June

DoD lifts ban on abortion care websites

