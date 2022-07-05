RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Putin declares victory in Luhansk | ‘Napalm Girl’ escorts refugees to Canada | Pope Francis hopes to visit Kyiv, Moscow | Ukraine lays out ‘recovery plan’
AP Top Political News at 12:13 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 5, 2022, 12:00 AM

Uneasy US tries to fete a July 4 marred by parade shooting

Kobach looks for comeback in Kansas after losing 2 big races

Ousters, upsets halfway through 2022 primary election season

Newsom’s opponent: I’m reasonable, not a ‘crazy Republican’

Jan. 6 panel: More turning up with evidence against Trump

Ruling could dampen government efforts to rein in Big Tech

‘Revolutionary’ high court term on abortion, guns and more

From AM to PM, the fickle force of government is with you

‘Join us in California’: Newsom targets GOP in Florida ad

It’s a new era for funding on both sides of abortion debate

