AP Top Political News at 12:13 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

Uneasy US tries to fete a July 4 marred by parade shooting Kobach looks for comeback in Kansas after losing…

Uneasy US tries to fete a July 4 marred by parade shooting Kobach looks for comeback in Kansas after losing 2 big races Ousters, upsets halfway through 2022 primary election season Newsom’s opponent: I’m reasonable, not a ‘crazy Republican’ Jan. 6 panel: More turning up with evidence against Trump Ruling could dampen government efforts to rein in Big Tech ‘Revolutionary’ high court term on abortion, guns and more From AM to PM, the fickle force of government is with you ‘Join us in California’: Newsom targets GOP in Florida ad It’s a new era for funding on both sides of abortion debate Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.