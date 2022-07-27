WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia aims at Black Sea coastal targets | EU reaches deal to ration gas | Ukraine pushes to try alleged war crimes | Guatemala expresses solidarity with Ukraine | Evacuated Ukrainians forced to return
AP Top Political News at 1:30 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 27, 2022, 12:00 AM

GOP’s links to extremism surface in congressional primary

US military making plans in case Pelosi travels to Taiwan

Hawley, Cruz escape Jan. 6 probe, have no regrets over role

Biden, Xi to hold talks amid new tensions over Taiwan

Trump, Pence speeches put stark GOP divide on display

Man’s 63-month prison term matches longest for Capitol riot

Biden fights talk of recession as key economic report looms

Climate disinformation leaves lasting mark as world heats

Prisons chief deflects blame for failures, angering senators

Pacific defense chiefs meet against backdrop of rising China

