Dem says Manchin blocking energy, tax provisions in big bill
Biden heads to West Bank, with little to offer Palestinians
House making 1st attempt to protect abortion in post-Roe era
Fetterman absence raises stakes for Dems in key Senate race
Stark political divides loom as US governors gather
Watchdog says Secret Service deleted Jan. 6 text messages
Capitol riot hearings raise questions of presidential power
The AP Interview: Khashoggi fiancee criticizes Biden visit
GOP governors mulling 2024 run aren’t rushing abortion laws
NAACP calls on Garland to probe killing of Jayland Walker
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.