RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Nations discuss coordinating Ukraine war crimes probes | Missiles kills 20+ in Ukraine | UN sees progress in talks to free up Ukraine grain exports
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 1:30 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 15, 2022, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Dem says Manchin blocking energy, tax provisions in big bill

Biden heads to West Bank, with little to offer Palestinians

House making 1st attempt to protect abortion in post-Roe era

Fetterman absence raises stakes for Dems in key Senate race

Stark political divides loom as US governors gather

Watchdog says Secret Service deleted Jan. 6 text messages

Capitol riot hearings raise questions of presidential power

The AP Interview: Khashoggi fiancee criticizes Biden visit

GOP governors mulling 2024 run aren’t rushing abortion laws

NAACP calls on Garland to probe killing of Jayland Walker

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

White House wants agencies to increase, improve collection of LGBTQ data

Navy to put some urgency into fixing growing problems with sailor pay

USPS, postal union defends check-cashing pilot despite lack of customers

Best Places to Work results are down overall, but some agencies still shine through

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up