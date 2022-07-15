RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Griner supported by character witnesses | Hurting EU economy, inflation | Finland, not Russia host skating Grand Prix | Ukraine at Bastille Day | Russia kicked from track and field worlds
40 Under 40: Amanda Allen

Washington Business Journal

July 15, 2022, 5:00 AM

Amanda Allen, government and community affairs manager, Transurban

Amanda Allen heads up government affairs for toll road developer Transurban and brings stakeholders, community members, elected officials and business leaders together to address transportation challenges in Maryland. She’s currently leading communications and outreach efforts for the New American Legion Bridge I-270 Traffic Relief Plan, a project estimated to bring $12.6 billion in economic activity once completed. Allen is a 2021 graduate of Leadership Maryland and former chair of the Maryland State House Annual Blood drive.

How would you describe your work to someone you met at a cocktail party? I manage communications and outreach on behalf of Accelerate Maryland Partners, the team delivering a new American Legion Bridge and Express Lanes along I-270 in Montgomery County.
Most pivotal moment in your career so far: The gut feeling that led me to take a chance on an opportunity in a new field
