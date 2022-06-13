The Honor Roll of U.S. News Best Children’s Hospitals 2022-2023

A photo tour of the 2022-2023 Best Children’s Hospitals Honor Roll Which hospitals are best prepared to care for the…

A photo tour of the 2022-2023 Best Children’s Hospitals Honor Roll

Which hospitals are best prepared to care for the sickest kids? The 2022-2023 U.S. News Best Children’s Hospitals rankings identify 90 hospitals with demonstrated expertise in one or more of 10 pediatric specialties. Ten hospitals earned a place on the Best Children’s Hospitals Honor Roll.

Click through the slides to view the Best Children’s Honor Roll hospitals, along with their highest-ranking specialties and regional rankings.

10. Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford

Location: Palo Alto, California.

Best Children’s Regional Hospital: Ranked #2 in California and #2 in the Pacific Region.

Number of 2022-2023 Honor Roll specialties: 10.

Highest-ranking specialties: Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford received its highest rankings in Pediatric Nephrology (#2), Pediatric Pulmonology & Lung Surgery (#5) and Neonatology (#6).

Previous year’s rank: 10.

See all of this hospital’s rankings.

9. Nationwide Children’s Hospital

Location: Columbus, Ohio.

Best Children’s Regional Hospital: Ranked #2 in Ohio and #2 in the Midwest Region.

Number of 2022-2023 Honor Roll specialties: 10.

Highest-ranking specialties: Nationwide Children’s Hospital received its highest rankings in Pediatric Gastroenterology & GI Surgery (#8), Pediatric Neurology & Neurosurgery (#9) and was ranked #10 in each of Pediatric Nephrology, Neonatology, and Pediatric Pulmonology & Lung Surgery.

Previous year’s rank: 8.

See all of this hospital’s rankings.

8. Children’s Hospital Los Angeles

Location: Los Angeles, California.

Best Children’s Regional Hospital: Ranked #1 in California and #1 in the Pacific Region.

Number of 2022-2023 Honor Roll specialties: 10.

Highest-ranking specialties: Children’s Hospital Los Angeles earned its highest rankings in Pediatric Gastroenterology & GI Surgery (#6), Pediatric Orthopedics (#6), Pediatric Diabetes & Endocrinology (#7) and Pediatric Urology (#7).

Previous year’s rank: 5.

See all of this hospital’s rankings.

7. Children’s Hospital Colorado

Location: Aurora, Colorado.

Best Children’s Regional Hospital: Ranked #1 in Colorado and #1 in the Rocky Mountain Region.

Number of 2022-2023 Honor Roll specialties: 10.

Highest-ranking specialties: Children’s Hospital Colorado earned its highest rankings in Pediatric Diabetes & Endocrinology (#4), Pediatric Gastroenterology & GI Surgery (#4) and Pediatric Pulmonology & Lung Surgery (#6).

Previous year’s rank: 6.

See all of this hospital’s rankings.

6. UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh

Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Best Children’s Regional Hospital: Ranked #2 in Pennsylvania and #3 in the Mid-Atlantic Region.

Number of 2022-2023 Honor Roll specialties: 10.

Highest-ranking specialties: UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh earned its highest rankings in Pediatric Cardiology & Heart Surgery (#3), Neonatology (#4) and Pediatric Diabetes & Endocrinology (#6).

Previous year’s rank: 9.

See all of this hospital’s rankings.

5. Children’s National Hospital

Location: Washington, D.C.

Best Children’s Regional Hospital: Ranked #1 in the District of Columbia and #2 in the Mid-Atlantic Region.

Number of 2022-2023 Honor Roll specialties: 10.

Highest-ranking specialties: Children’s National Hospital earned its highest rankings in Neonatology (#1), Pediatric Neurology & Neurosurgery (#3) and Pediatric Nephrology (#5).

Previous year’s rank: 7.

See all of this hospital’s rankings.

4. Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia

Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Best Children’s Regional Hospital: Ranked #1 in Pennsylvania and #1 in the Mid-Atlantic Region.

Number of 2022-2023 Honor Roll specialties: 10.

Highest-ranking specialties: Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia earned its highest rankings in Pediatric Diabetes & Endocrinology (#1), Pediatric Urology (#2) and Pediatric Gastroenterology & GI Surgery (#2).

Previous year’s rank: 2.

See all of this hospital’s rankings.

3. Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center

Location: Cincinnati, Ohio.

Best Children’s Regional Hospital: Ranked #1 in Ohio and #1 in the Midwest Region.

Number of 2022-2023 Honor Roll specialties: 10.

Highest-ranking specialties: Cincinnati Children’s Hospital earned its highest rankings in Pediatric Gastroenterology & GI Surgery (#1), Pediatric Pulmonology & Lung Surgery (#2), Pediatric Diabetes & Endocrinology (#3) and Pediatric Cancer (#3).

Previous year’s rank: 4.

See all of this hospital’s rankings.

2. Texas Children’s Hospital

Location: Houston, Texas.

Best Children’s Regional Hospital: Ranked #1 in Texas and #1 in the Southwest Region.

Number of 2022-2023 Honor Roll specialties: 10.

Highest-ranking specialties: Texas Children’s Hospital earned its highest rankings in Pediatric Cardiology & Heart Surgery (#1), Pediatric Pulmonology & Lung Surgery (#1) and Pediatric Neurology & Neurosurgery (#2).

Previous year’s rank: 3.

See all of this hospital’s rankings.

1. Boston Children’s Hospital

Location: Boston, Massachusetts.

Best Children’s Regional Hospital: Ranked #1 in Massachusetts and #1 in New England.

Number of 2022-2023 Honor Roll specialties: 10.

Highest-ranking specialties: Boston Children’s Hospital earned its highest rankings in Pediatric Cancer (#1), Pediatric Nephrology (#1), Pediatric Neurology & Neurosurgery (#1), Pediatric Orthopedics (#1) and Pediatric Urology (#1).

Previous year’s rank: 1.

See all of this hospital’s rankings.

2022-2023 Honor Roll of U.S. News Best Children’s Hospitals

1. Boston Children’s Hospital.

2. Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston.

3. Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

4. Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

5. Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C.

6. UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.

7. Children’s Hospital Colorado in Aurora.

8. Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

9. Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.

10. Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford in Palo Alto, California.

2022-2023: Best Children’s Regional Hospitals

U.S. News spoke with parents and advocates of children requiring complex care. While the Best Children’s Hospitals Honor Roll represents the top-rated care across specialties, it’s not always possible to provide long-term care a distance from home when there are other family members and job responsibilities to consider.

The U.S. News Best Children’s Regional rankings recognize the top-performing children’s hospitals in most states and in seven multi-state regions.

Find the best care near you at U.S. News Best Children’s Regional rankings page.

Ben Harder oversees methodology and data analysis for U.S. News & World Report’s portfolio of data-driven patient decision-support tools, including the Best Hospitals and Best Children’s Hospitals rankings, Best Nursing Homes ratings, and searchable Find a Doctor directory. A frequent speaker on topics related to quality measurement and public reporting, Harder is a healthcare journalist whose work has appeared in BMJ, JAMA, the Chicago Tribune, the Los Angeles Times, National Geographic News, Science News, USA Today, the Washington Post and other publications. A Science News cover story he wrote about the use of maggots in medicine was anthologized in Best American Science Writing 2005. He is a graduate of Harvard University, where he served as the first Editor in Chief of Let’s Go Publications, a publisher of travel guides. He completed a John S. and James L. Knight Foundation journalism fellowship at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2002 and has been an editor at U.S. News since 2007. He tweets @benharder.

More from U.S. News

10 Items to Pack in Your Hospital Bag

A Guide to Exercise After Surgery

Reasons You Should Call Off a Surgery

The Honor Roll of U.S. News Best Children’s Hospitals 2022-2023 originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 06/14/22: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new ranking results.