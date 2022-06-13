The Best Places for Singles to Live in 2021-2022

Where will you enjoy single life most? Whether you’re single and loving it or on the hunt for a future…

Where will you enjoy single life most?

Whether you’re single and loving it or on the hunt for a future spouse, some cities seem better than others for finding plenty of other single friends, a big enough dating pool and a cost of living that won’t force you to live with 12 roommates. To help you find the right metro area to enjoy the single life, we examined which of the 150 most populous metro areas in the U.S. have a significant population of unmarried residents over age 15, based on data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey that used that age as the cutoff point for singles. The single life isn’t just about having other singles nearby, so we also factored in details that contribute to the overall Best Places to Live ranking and can make living single easier — namely affordability, desirability and population growth due to net migration. Read on for the best places for singles to live.

25. Orlando, Florida

Best Places 2022-2023 Rank: 118

Metro Population: 2,560,260

Share of Population Unmarried: 51.7%

Median Home Price: $399,846

Average Annual Salary: $48,530

Net Migration, 2016-2021: 5.48%

Whether you aim to be close to popular vacation destinations like Walt Disney World or Universal Orlando or prefer the area for other reasons, you’ll enjoy a large pool of fellow single residents in this Florida metro area. Orlando is the 25th-fastest growing metro area out of the 150 places on the list, and 51.7% of the population is unmarried.

Learn more about Orlando.

24. Springfield, Massachusetts

Best Places 2022-2023 Rank: 117

Metro Population: 698,537

Share of Population Unmarried: 56.4%

Median Home Price: $333,741

Average Annual Salary: $55,710

Net Migration, 2016-2021: -0.5%

Single people make up a large majority of the over-15 population in Springfield, at 56.4%. However, the trade-off is that you’re likely to find yourself spending a larger share of your income on housing expenses. The cost of living requires 25.97% of the area’s median household income, above the national median of 24.15%. Looking at net migration, the area’s population remained fairly steady between 2016 and 2021, shrinking by 0.5% due to net migration. The average annual salary is $55,710, just under the national average of $56,310.

Learn more about Springfield.

23. Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Best Places 2022-2023 Rank: 93

Metro Population: 856,779

Share of Population Unmarried: 54%

Median Home Price: $309,802

Average Annual Salary: $49,260

Net Migration, 2016-2021: -1.53%

While Baton Rouge isn’t experiencing growth based on the number of people moving into and out of the area — the population actually shrank by 1.53% between 2016 and 2021 due to net migration — the majority of residents in the area are unmarried. As much as 54% of the population over the age of 15 is single. Plus, Baton Rouge area residents spend just 21.59% of the median annual household income on housing costs.

Learn more about Baton Rouge.

22. Albuquerque, New Mexico

Best Places 2022-2023 Rank: 129

Metro Population: 915,986

Share of Population Unmarried: 55.2%

Median Home Price: $372,928

Average Annual Salary: $51,590

Net Migration 2016-2021: 0.7%

If you’re looking for hot summers but don’t like the humidity in Louisiana, consider Albuquerque as a fantastic place to live single, as more than 55% of the over-15 population is unmarried. The metro area sits in the shadow of the Sandia Mountains, which offer hiking in warm weather and skiing in winter. While major employers in the Albuquerque area include the U.S. Air Force, Sandia National Laboratories and Netflix, which has a film studio in the city, the average annual salary remains below the national average at $51,590.

Learn more about Albuquerque.

21. Savannah, Georgia

Best Places 2022-2023 Rank: 102

Metro Population: 390,211

Share of Population Unmarried: 53.4%

Median Home Price: $215,350

Average Annual Salary: $47,510

Net Migration, 2016-2021: 2.42%

Savannah sees moderate but steady population growth due to net migration: Between 2016 and 2021, the area’s population increased by 2.42%. Savannah also ranks 32nd for desirability out of the 150 most populous metro areas in the U.S. If you’re eyeing Savannah as a spot to live unattached to a spouse, you’ll find plenty of similarly available people. More than 53% of the metro area’s over-15 population is single.

Learn more about Savannah.

20. Sarasota, Florida

Best Places 2022-2023 Rank: 9

Metro Population: 821,613

Share of Population Unmarried: 45.6%

Median Home Price: $387,630

Average Annual Salary: $48,180

Net Migration 2016-2021: 12.01%

Sarasota’s unmarried population is in the minority at 45.6%, but its population growth and desirability still make it an attractive place to be single. In a SurveyMonkey survey of approximately 3,500 U.S. residents asking where they would prefer to live, Sarasota ranked 10th out of the 150 most populous metro areas in the country. Sarasota may particularly appeal to single retirees, as the metro area ranked as the No. 1 Best Place to Retire in 2021-2022, and has a median age of 52.9 years.

Learn more about Sarasota.

19. Lansing, Michigan

Best Places 2022-2023 Rank: 65

Metro Population: 547,786

Share of Population Unmarried: 53.6%

Median Home Price: $157,267

Average Annual Salary: $54,800

Net Migration 2016-2021: 0.13%

Michigan’s capital and home to Michigan State University in East Lansing, the Lansing metro area offers affordability and plenty of job opportunities in academia and government. Lansing residents spend 22.25% of the median household income on housing costs, including mortgage payments, rent, property taxes and utilities. Lansing also ranks 16th of the 150 metro areas on the list for proximity to quality health care, based on data from the U.S. News Best Hospitals ranking.

Learn more about Lansing.

18. Charleston, South Carolina

Best Places 2022-2023 Rank: 49

Metro Population: 790,955

Share of Population Unmarried: 50.7%

Median Home Price: $448,646

Average Annual Salary: $50,810

Net Migration 2016-2021: 5.63%

At No. 18, this South Carolina Low Country metro area also ranks 18th for desirability out of the 150 places on the list. Founded in 1670, Charleston is a popular vacation destination for its history, proximity to beaches and nightlife that’s particularly popular for bachelorette parties. The resident population over 15 is over 50% single, though people considering a move to Charleston should expect to pay more for housing — the cost of living requires 25.23% of the median household income.

Learn more about Charleston.

17. Kalamazoo, Michigan

Best Places 2022-2023 Rank: 40

Metro Population: 264,322

Share of Population Unmarried: 53%

Median Home Price: $161,050

Average Annual Salary: $51,480

Net Migration, 2016-2021: 0.12%

If you’re looking for a smaller metro area with more than a fair share of single residents, Kalamazoo may be the right choice for you. The metro population of Kalamazoo is 264,322, and it remains small, with net migration leading to a population increase of just 0.12% between 2016 and 2021, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The share of the population over 15 that is unmarried is high at 53%.

Learn more about Kalamazoo.

16. Phoenix

Best Places 2022-2023 Rank: 67

Metro Population: 4,860,338

Share of Population Unmarried: 50.9%

Median Home Price: $463,117

Average Annual Salary: $54,870

Net Migration, 2016-2021: 6.38%

Phoenix isn’t the cheapest place to live on this list, but it does offer plenty of new residents who are moving to the area and is an ideal hometown for many. It ranks 39th for desirability out of the 150 most populous metro areas in the U.S. Between 2016 and 2021, the Phoenix metro area grew by 6.38% due to net migration, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Learn more about Phoenix.

15. Tucson, Arizona

Best Places 2022-2023 Rank: 81

Metro Population: 1,083,476

Share of Population Unmarried: 53.5%

Median Home Price: $378,882

Average Annual Salary: $51,380

Net Migration, 2016-2021: 3.83%

You’ll find plenty of people enjoying the single life in this southwestern metro area, with more than 53% of the over-15 population unmarried. Despite being farther south than Phoenix and a warm climate, Tucson is, on average, a bit cooler than the larger Arizona metro area. You can even take advantage of ski opportunities in winter just north of Tucson at the Mount Lemmon Ski Valley, located in the Coronado National Forest.

Learn more about Tucson.

14. Eugene, Oregon

Best Places 2022-2023 Rank: 119

Metro Population: 377,749

Share of Population Unmarried: 53.9%

Median Home Price: $323,000

Average Annual Salary: $50,770

Net Migration, 2016-2021: 4.28%

Eugene is seeing significant growth due to people moving into the area — the metro population increased by 4.28% due to net migration between 2016 and 2021, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The share of the over-15 population that is unmarried is also high at 53.9%. Eugene ranks 22nd out of the 150 most populous metro areas in the U.S. for desirability.

Learn more about Eugene.

13. Pensacola, Florida

Best Places 2022-2023 Rank: 44

Metro Population: 496,800

Share of Population Unmarried: 51.2%

Median Home Price: $200,800

Average Annual Salary: $45,170

Net Migration, 2016-2021: 5.48%

If you move to Pensacola, you can enjoy a large pool of single friends and potential dates, as 51.2% of the population over age 15 is unmarried. The Florida Panhandle metro area also benefits from a strong reputation for its beach-town atmosphere and steady population growth due to net migration. The median home price is more attainable than many other metro areas on the list at $200,800.

Learn more about Pensacola.

12. San Antonio

Best Places 2022-2023 Rank: 83

Metro Population: 2,510,211

Share of Population Unmarried: 52.5%

Median Home Price: $327,260

Average Annual Salary: $49,520

Net Migration, 2016-2021: 4.69%

Unmarried residents in San Antonio make up 52.5% of the area’s population over age 15. While the median home price of $327,260 is below the national median of $365,616, the cost of living is higher than many other places on the list, requiring 24.43% of the median annual household income. Between 2016 and 2021, the metro area’s population grew by 4.69% due to net migration, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Learn more about San Antonio.

11. Jacksonville, Florida

Best Places 2022-2023 Rank: 24

Metro Population: 1,533,796

Share of Population Unmarried: 50.5%

Median Home Price: $348,852

Average Annual Salary: $49,940

Net Migration, 2016-2021: 6.78%

If warm weather and access to the ocean is what you seek, consider Jacksonville, where 50.5% of the over-15 population is single — though the cost of living is on the rise. Jacksonville area residents spend 25.08% of the area’s median household income on housing costs. Jacksonville ranks 34th out of the 150 most populous metro areas in the U.S. for its low rates of property crime, violent crime and murder, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Learn more about Jacksonville.

10. Las Vegas

Best Places 2022-2023 Rank: 139

Metro Population: 2,228,866

Share of Population Unmarried: 53.7%

Median Home Price: $453,158

Average Annual Salary: $49,960

Net Migration 2016-2021: 5.65%

For many, visiting Las Vegas includes most time spent on the Strip, but the rest of the metro area frequented by locals may be a good fit if you’re single. Nearly 54% of the over-15 population is unmarried, and there are more people moving to the area daily. Between 2016 and 2021, the Las Vegas population increased by 5.65% due to net migration.

Learn more about Las Vegas.

9. Buffalo, New York

Best Places 2022-2023 Rank: 45

Metro Population: 1,129,018

Share of Population Unmarried: 53.3%

Median Home Price: $236,791

Average Annual Salary: $53,300

Net Migration 2016-2021: -0.2%

A far cry from Las Vegas, Buffalo offers a different atmosphere that may appeal to the single life — especially for your wallet. Buffalo residents spend 21.46% of the median household income on housing costs, which makes living on your own much easier. While Buffalo has a shrinking population due to net migration, plenty of factors help to keep residents happy: Buffalo ranks 35th out of the 150 metro areas on the list for quality of life, which looks at general well-being, commute time, crime and more.

Learn more about Buffalo.

8. Tampa, Florida

Best Places 2022-2023 Rank: 39

Metro Population: 3,152,928

Share of Population Unmarried: 52%

Median Home Price: $369,299

Average Annual Salary: $51,770

Net Migration, 2016-2021: 6.67%

Tampa is known as a popular destination for vacationers, but it’s also a solid place to call home. Single residents make up 52% of the over-15 population, and more people keep moving to the area. The population is more than 3 million people, and net migration between 2016 and 2021 increased the population by nearly 6.67%. Expect to pay more to live here, however, as the cost of living requires 25.61% of the median household income.

Learn more about Tampa.

7. Daytona Beach, Florida

Best Places 2022-2023 Rank: 68

Metro Population: 658,961

Share of Population Unmarried: 51.4%

Median Home Price: $339,137

Average Annual Salary: $43,100

Net Migration, 2016-2021: 10.05%

With a growing majority of single residents making up 51.4% of the over-15 population, Daytona Beach is a popular destination for anyone looking to move to a new metro area. Between 2016 and 2021, Daytona Beach’s population grew by 10.05% due to net migration alone, making it the eighth-fastest growing place out of the 150 most populous metro areas in the U.S. Many who aren’t moving here would still like to, as Daytona Beach also ranks 11th for desirability.

Learn more about Daytona Beach.

6. Chicago

Best Places 2022-2023 Rank: 79

Metro Population: 9,478,801

Share of Population Unmarried: 51.3%

Median Home Price: $352,474

Average Annual Salary: $60,340

Net Migration 2016-2021: -3.27%

If big city living is ideal for you, Chicago offers a majority single population and plenty of happy residents. Chicago ranks 16th out of the 150 most populous metro areas in the U.S. for well-being, based on the Sharecare Community Well-Being Index, which surveys residents across the country asking about their satisfaction with where they live. The cost of living in Chicago requires 25.08% of the median household income, which is higher than many other places on the list but is still considered affordable compared to other big cities like New York and Los Angeles.

Learn more about Chicago.

5. Columbia, South Carolina

Best Places 2022-2023 Rank: 80

Metro Population: 832,925

Share of Population Unmarried: 52.7%

Median Home Price: $275,350

Average Annual Salary: $47,420

Net Migration, 2016-2021: 6.74%

The capital of South Carolina doesn’t have the coastal appeal of Charleston, but its rapid growth and more affordable housing options certainly appeal to the nearly 53% of the population over 15 that’s unmarried. Columbia area residents spend 23.51% of the median household income on housing costs. Between 2016 and 2021, Columbia’s population increased by 6.74% due to net migration, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Learn more about Columbia.

4. Austin, Texas

Best Places 2022-2023 Rank: 13

Metro Population: 2,173,804

Share of Population Unmarried: 50.7%

Median Home Price: $504,273

Average Annual Salary: $57,830

Net Migration, 2016-2021: 8.45%

Ranking No. 13 on the overall Best Places to Live list, Austin takes the No. 4 spot for singles in the U.S. With a strong job market thanks to an influx of tech companies relocating from pricier metro areas like San Jose, California; San Francisco; and New York, Austin has grown in population by 8.45% over a five-year period due to net migration alone. Attracting many young professionals, the marital status of most residents is single, with 50.7% of the population over 15 unmarried.

Learn more about Austin.

3. Tallahassee, Florida

Best Places 2022-2023 Rank: 110

Metro Population: 384,783

Share of Population Unmarried: 59.4%

Median Home Price: $190,500

Average Annual Salary: $48,290

Net Migration, 2016-2021: 1.73%

Tallahassee may not offer direct access to the beach, but it’s a short drive to get to the Gulf Coast from this Panhandle metro area, and you get the benefit of being surrounded by fellow single people where you live. The Tallahassee metro area’s over-15 population is 59.4% unmarried. With a lower median annual household income, however, prepare to pay a larger share of your income for housing: Tallahassee area residents spend 26.24% of their median household income on housing expenses.

Learn more about Tallahassee.

2. Lakeland, Florida

Best Places 2022-2023 Rank: 113

Metro Population: 705,735

Share of Population Unmarried: 51.8%

Median Home Price: $304,274

Average Annual Salary: $45,430

Net Migration, 2016-2021: 12.98%

Lakeland offers many of the attractions of living in Florida, but at a slightly lower cost of living than Miami or Daytona Beach. Lakeland may not be located along Florida’s coastline, but its lack of beaches doesn’t keep new residents away. Lakeland’s population grew by 12.98% between 2016 and 2021 due to net migration, making it the second-fastest growing metro area out of the 150 places on the list. Of the total population of 705,735, 51.8% of those over 15 are unmarried. The only metro area seeing faster growth due to net migration is also the No. 1 place for singles.

Learn more about Lakeland.

1. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Best Places 2022-2023 Rank: 37

Metro Population: 481,489

Share of Population Unmarried: 45.9%

Median Home Price: $198,600

Average Annual Salary: $39,250

Net Migration, 2015-2019: 15.65%

While only 45.9% of Myrtle Beach’s over-15 population is single, its high scores in population growth and desirability still make it the No. 1 place to live if you’re single. Myrtle Beach ranks fourth out of the 150 metro areas on the list for desirability, and it’s the fastest-growing metro area on the list, so your pool of eligible singles for dating and friends is sure to grow. Prepare to pay more to live here, however: Myrtle Beach residents spend 24.62% of the median household income on housing costs.

Learn more about Myrtle Beach.

The best places for singles to live in 2022-2023 in the U.S. are:

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Lakeland, Florida.

Tallahassee, Florida.

Austin, Texas.

Columbia, South Carolina.

Chicago.

Daytona Beach, Florida.

Tampa, Florida.

Buffalo, New York.

Las Vegas.

Jacksonville, Florida.

San Antonio, Texas.

Pensacola, Florida.

Eugene, Oregon.

Tucson, Arizona.

Phoenix.

Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Charleston, South Carolina.

Lansing, Michigan.

Sarasota, Florida.

Savannah, Georgia.

Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Springfield, Massachusetts.

Orlando, Florida.

More from U.S. News

The 25 Best Places for Young Professionals to Live

The Best Places to Live By the Beach in the U.S.

The 20 Best Places to Live in the U.S. for the Weather in 2022

The Best Places for Singles to Live in 2021-2022 originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 06/14/22: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.