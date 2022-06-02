CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 1043¼ 1075 1037¼ 1056 +14¾ Sep 1052¾ 1085 1048½ 1066¾ +14½ Dec 1064½ 1095¼ 1059½ 1078 +14¼ Mar 1068 1098½ 1065¾ 1084¾ +14½ May 1066¼ 1091¾ 1066¼ 1079 +15¾ Jul 1029 1058 1029 1048 +18 Sep 1016¼ 1031¾ 1016¼ 1024¼ +17 Dec 1000 1019½ 993½ 1010¼ +14 Mar 990 995 990 995 +14½ Jul 903¾ 915½ 900½ 900½ —6 Est. sales 40,125. Wed.’s sales 147,120 Wed.’s open int 327,661 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 731¼ 739¼ 727¼ 728½ —2¾ Sep 704 711¼ 700½ 703 — ¾ Dec 691½ 699½ 687½ 692½ +1 Mar 696 703¼ 692½ 697 +½ May 696¾ 704 694 698¼ +½ Jul 693¼ 699½ 690 695 +¾ Sep 641¾ 646½ 640¾ 645½ +1¾ Dec 621 625 620 623½ +1¾ Mar 629 630¼ 629 630¼ +2¼ Jul 627¼ 628¾ 625½ 628¾ +1½ Dec 552 552½ 552 552½ +1 Est. sales 113,036. Wed.’s sales 454,796 Wed.’s open int 1,566,590, up 2,373 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 648¾ 662¾ 647¼ 651 +4½ Sep 630 640¾ 630 630¼ +4¼ Dec 625 630 625 626 +2½ Est. sales 188. Wed.’s sales 598 Wed.’s open int 3,058, up 4 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 1690¼ 1726½ 1681¼ 1719¼ +29 Aug 1625 1656¼ 1617 1650 +25 Sep 1547¾ 1578 1542 1571¼ +21 Nov 1514¼ 1542¼ 1505¼ 1535¾ +20½ Jan 1518½ 1546 1510 1539½ +19½ Mar 1511¼ 1537¾ 1506¼ 1532¼ +17¾ May 1509¼ 1537 1505 1531½ +17¼ Jul 1507¼ 1534½ 1503½ 1528½ +16¼ Sep 1447 1447 1447 1447 +14 Nov 1390 1408 1387½ 1403¼ +9¾ Nov 1309½ 1316 1309½ 1316 +10¾ Est. sales 80,790. Wed.’s sales 186,397 Wed.’s open int 757,441, up 4,068 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Jul 78.36 80.57 77.57 79.86 +1.75 Aug 76.84 78.77 76.24 78.13 +1.39 Sep 75.88 77.73 75.49 77.25 +1.32 Oct 75.26 77.02 74.85 76.57 +1.31 Dec 75.08 76.84 74.61 76.32 +1.23 Jan 74.66 76.35 74.34 75.85 +1.14 Mar 73.82 75.47 73.55 75.03 +1.06 May 73.18 74.71 73.18 74.15 +.82 Jul 72.64 73.76 72.64 73.64 +.97 Aug 72.50 72.50 72.50 72.50 +.75 Dec 69.39 70.57 69.39 70.57 +.71 Dec 68.55 68.55 68.55 68.55 +.67 Est. sales 52,308. Wed.’s sales 123,843 Wed.’s open int 386,581, up 3,446 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Jul 413.50 417.40 411.30 414.60 +1.90 Aug 407.40 411.40 405.90 408.80 +1.70 Sep 403.10 405.90 400.60 403.60 +1.50 Oct 397.10 400.70 395.30 398.80 +1.80 Dec 398.00 402.30 396.40 400.20 +1.80 Jan 397.30 401.10 395.40 399.20 +1.90 Mar 393.00 396.60 391.10 395.00 +2.10 May 391.30 394.60 390.80 392.30 +1.10 Jul 391.00 392.70 390.90 392.70 +1.80 Aug 385.60 385.60 385.50 385.50 Sep 377.50 377.50 377.40 377.40 Oct 366.20 366.20 366.20 366.20 Dec 365.90 367.50 365.90 367.30 +1.40 Dec 335.50 335.50 335.50 335.50 —1.00 Est. sales 31,921. Wed.’s sales 105,443 Wed.’s open int 371,806, up 1,137

