CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|1043¼
|1075
|1037¼
|1056
|+14¾
|Sep
|1052¾
|1085
|1048½
|1066¾
|+14½
|Dec
|1064½
|1095¼
|1059½
|1078
|+14¼
|Mar
|1068
|1098½
|1065¾
|1084¾
|+14½
|May
|1066¼
|1091¾
|1066¼
|1079
|+15¾
|Jul
|1029
|1058
|1029
|1048
|+18
|Sep
|1016¼
|1031¾
|1016¼
|1024¼
|+17
|Dec
|1000
|1019½
|993½
|1010¼
|+14
|Mar
|990
|995
|990
|995
|+14½
|Jul
|903¾
|915½
|900½
|900½
|—6
|Est. sales 40,125.
|Wed.’s sales 147,120
|Wed.’s open int 327,661
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|731¼
|739¼
|727¼
|728½
|—2¾
|Sep
|704
|711¼
|700½
|703
|—
|¾
|Dec
|691½
|699½
|687½
|692½
|+1
|Mar
|696
|703¼
|692½
|697
|+½
|May
|696¾
|704
|694
|698¼
|+½
|Jul
|693¼
|699½
|690
|695
|+¾
|Sep
|641¾
|646½
|640¾
|645½
|+1¾
|Dec
|621
|625
|620
|623½
|+1¾
|Mar
|629
|630¼
|629
|630¼
|+2¼
|Jul
|627¼
|628¾
|625½
|628¾
|+1½
|Dec
|552
|552½
|552
|552½
|+1
|Est. sales 113,036.
|Wed.’s sales 454,796
|Wed.’s open int 1,566,590,
|up 2,373
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|648¾
|662¾
|647¼
|651
|+4½
|Sep
|630
|640¾
|630
|630¼
|+4¼
|Dec
|625
|630
|625
|626
|+2½
|Est. sales 188.
|Wed.’s sales 598
|Wed.’s open int 3,058,
|up 4
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|1690¼
|1726½
|1681¼
|1719¼
|+29
|Aug
|1625
|1656¼
|1617
|1650
|+25
|Sep
|1547¾
|1578
|1542
|1571¼
|+21
|Nov
|1514¼
|1542¼
|1505¼
|1535¾
|+20½
|Jan
|1518½
|1546
|1510
|1539½
|+19½
|Mar
|1511¼
|1537¾
|1506¼
|1532¼
|+17¾
|May
|1509¼
|1537
|1505
|1531½
|+17¼
|Jul
|1507¼
|1534½
|1503½
|1528½
|+16¼
|Sep
|1447
|1447
|1447
|1447
|+14
|Nov
|1390
|1408
|1387½
|1403¼
|+9¾
|Nov
|1309½
|1316
|1309½
|1316
|+10¾
|Est. sales 80,790.
|Wed.’s sales 186,397
|Wed.’s open int 757,441,
|up 4,068
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Jul
|78.36
|80.57
|77.57
|79.86
|+1.75
|Aug
|76.84
|78.77
|76.24
|78.13
|+1.39
|Sep
|75.88
|77.73
|75.49
|77.25
|+1.32
|Oct
|75.26
|77.02
|74.85
|76.57
|+1.31
|Dec
|75.08
|76.84
|74.61
|76.32
|+1.23
|Jan
|74.66
|76.35
|74.34
|75.85
|+1.14
|Mar
|73.82
|75.47
|73.55
|75.03
|+1.06
|May
|73.18
|74.71
|73.18
|74.15
|+.82
|Jul
|72.64
|73.76
|72.64
|73.64
|+.97
|Aug
|72.50
|72.50
|72.50
|72.50
|+.75
|Dec
|69.39
|70.57
|69.39
|70.57
|+.71
|Dec
|68.55
|68.55
|68.55
|68.55
|+.67
|Est. sales 52,308.
|Wed.’s sales 123,843
|Wed.’s open int 386,581,
|up 3,446
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Jul
|413.50
|417.40
|411.30
|414.60
|+1.90
|Aug
|407.40
|411.40
|405.90
|408.80
|+1.70
|Sep
|403.10
|405.90
|400.60
|403.60
|+1.50
|Oct
|397.10
|400.70
|395.30
|398.80
|+1.80
|Dec
|398.00
|402.30
|396.40
|400.20
|+1.80
|Jan
|397.30
|401.10
|395.40
|399.20
|+1.90
|Mar
|393.00
|396.60
|391.10
|395.00
|+2.10
|May
|391.30
|394.60
|390.80
|392.30
|+1.10
|Jul
|391.00
|392.70
|390.90
|392.70
|+1.80
|Aug
|385.60
|385.60
|385.50
|385.50
|Sep
|377.50
|377.50
|377.40
|377.40
|Oct
|366.20
|366.20
|366.20
|366.20
|Dec
|365.90
|367.50
|365.90
|367.30
|+1.40
|Dec
|335.50
|335.50
|335.50
|335.50
|—1.00
|Est. sales 31,921.
|Wed.’s sales 105,443
|Wed.’s open int 371,806,
|up 1,137
