Balanced Fund 14224.46 – .06 – 3.97 – 16.82

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2089.72 – .27 – 1.76 – 14.89

Emerging Markets 342.22 + .34 – 3.95 – 21.01

Equity Income Fund 15341.89 – .58 – 6.12 – 13.98

GNMA 708.85 + .07 – 1.10 – 8.88

General Municipal Debt 1357.42 + .38 – 2.27 – 11.73

Gold Fund 335.60 – 1.16 – 6.77 – 9.23

High Current Yield 2297.13 + .16 – 2.84 – 11.87

High Yield Municipal 642.88 + .25 – 3.33 – 13.75

International Fund 1982.35 – .37 – 5.07 – 21.42

Science and Technology Fund 3736.03 + 1.50 – 6.16 – 34.71

Short Investment Grade 373.21 – .01 – .44 – 4.26

Short Municipal 188.05 – .03 – .57 – 2.64

US Government 653.20 + .29 – .52 – 10.04

