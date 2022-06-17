Balanced Fund 14224.46 – .06 – 3.97 – 16.82
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2089.72 – .27 – 1.76 – 14.89
Emerging Markets 342.22 + .34 – 3.95 – 21.01
Equity Income Fund 15341.89 – .58 – 6.12 – 13.98
GNMA 708.85 + .07 – 1.10 – 8.88
General Municipal Debt 1357.42 + .38 – 2.27 – 11.73
Gold Fund 335.60 – 1.16 – 6.77 – 9.23
High Current Yield 2297.13 + .16 – 2.84 – 11.87
High Yield Municipal 642.88 + .25 – 3.33 – 13.75
International Fund 1982.35 – .37 – 5.07 – 21.42
Science and Technology Fund 3736.03 + 1.50 – 6.16 – 34.71
Short Investment Grade 373.21 – .01 – .44 – 4.26
Short Municipal 188.05 – .03 – .57 – 2.64
US Government 653.20 + .29 – .52 – 10.04
