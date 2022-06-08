RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Fears of global food crisis grow | Russia cracks down on critics of military actions
Home » Latest News » Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

The Associated Press

June 8, 2022, 6:41 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Balanced Fund 15292.20 – .83 – .04 – 10.58

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2148.13 – .39 – .78 – 12.51

Emerging Markets 369.39 + .42 + 1.32 – 14.73

Equity Income Fund 17045.26 – 1.23 + .12 – 4.43

GNMA 723.28 – .24 – .53 – 7.02

General Municipal Debt 1399.97 – .31 – .65 – 8.97

Gold Fund 360.52 – .50 + 1.64 – 2.49

High Current Yield 2395.52 – .40 – 1.04 – 8.10

High Yield Municipal 671.17 – .33 – .89 – 9.95

International Fund 2192.95 – .59 + .69 – 13.07

Science and Technology Fund 4260.92 – .85 + 1.77 – 25.54

Short Investment Grade 376.50 – .13 – .23 – 3.41

Short Municipal 189.15 – .05 + .03 – 2.07

US Government 662.35 – .07 – .35 – 8.78

-0-

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

While advocates await new DoD data on military food insecurity, researchers suggest solutions

House panel sticks with 4.6% military pay raise, but that could change

Why one former OMB director believes agencies are at risk of violating spending law

New CISA cyber fellowship comes three months after shields up campaign begins

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up