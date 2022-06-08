Balanced Fund 15292.20 – .83 – .04 – 10.58 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2148.13 – .39 – .78 – 12.51 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 15292.20 – .83 – .04 – 10.58

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2148.13 – .39 – .78 – 12.51

Emerging Markets 369.39 + .42 + 1.32 – 14.73

Equity Income Fund 17045.26 – 1.23 + .12 – 4.43

GNMA 723.28 – .24 – .53 – 7.02

General Municipal Debt 1399.97 – .31 – .65 – 8.97

Gold Fund 360.52 – .50 + 1.64 – 2.49

High Current Yield 2395.52 – .40 – 1.04 – 8.10

High Yield Municipal 671.17 – .33 – .89 – 9.95

International Fund 2192.95 – .59 + .69 – 13.07

Science and Technology Fund 4260.92 – .85 + 1.77 – 25.54

Short Investment Grade 376.50 – .13 – .23 – 3.41

Short Municipal 189.15 – .05 + .03 – 2.07

US Government 662.35 – .07 – .35 – 8.78

