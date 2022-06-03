Balanced Fund 15332.02 – .82 + .47 – 10.34
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2151.25 – .70 – 1.24 – 12.38
Emerging Markets 367.59 – .46 + 3.12 – 15.15
Equity Income Fund 17055.67 – .93 + .28 – 4.37
GNMA 724.95 – .52 – 1.03 – 6.81
General Municipal Debt 1408.19 – .02 + .77 – 8.43
Gold Fund 363.58 – 1.92 + 1.12 – 1.66
High Current Yield 2408.07 – .59 + .04 – 7.61
High Yield Municipal 675.66 – .12 + .80 – 9.35
International Fund 2181.39 – 1.62 + .38 – 13.53
Science and Technology Fund 4256.91 – 1.81 + 3.47 – 25.61
Short Investment Grade 377.06 – .11 – .26 – 3.27
Short Municipal 189.25 + .06 + .30 – 2.02
US Government 666.28 + .13 – .69 – 8.24
