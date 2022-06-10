Grains mostly lower, Livestock mixed

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine fears long war | 3 foreigners fighters for Ukraine sentenced to death | Soccer club Shakhtar Donetsk survives in exile
The Associated Press

June 10, 2022, 3:37 PM

Wheat for Jul. was off .50 cent at $10.7075 a bushel; Jul. corn was up .25 cent at $7.7325 a bushel, Jul. oats fell 16.25 cents $6.5125 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans declined 23.50 cents at $17.4550 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Jun. live cattle was off .85 cent at $1.3620 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle fell 1.55 cents at $1.7447 a pound; while Jun. lean hogs was up .83 cent at $1.0780 a pound.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

