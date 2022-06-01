Grains mostly lower, Livestock higher

Wheat for Jul. declined 46.25 cents at $10.8750 a bushel; Jul. corn fell 22.25 cents at $7.3125 a bushel, Jul.…

Wheat for Jul. declined 46.25 cents at $10.8750 a bushel; Jul. corn fell 22.25 cents at $7.3125 a bushel, Jul. oats lost 23.25 cents $6.4650 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans was up 7 cents at $16.9025 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Jun. live cattle rose 2.28 cents at $1.3052 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle gained 4.60 cents at $1.6972 a pound; while Jun. lean hogs was up 1.83 cents at $1.0980 a pound.

