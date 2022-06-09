RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | 'Caravan of death’ | War rap in Ukraine | More bodies found in Mariupol
Home » Latest News » Grains mostly higher, Livestock mixed

Grains mostly higher, Livestock mixed

The Associated Press

June 9, 2022, 11:07 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly highe Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Jul. fell 23.50 cents at $10.5225 a bushel; May corn was up 3 cents at $7.7125 a bushel; Jul. oats rose 9.75 cents at $6.71 a bushel; while Jul. gained 16.75 cents at 17.68 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was up 1.68 cents at $1.37 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose 3.45 cents at $1.7675 a pound; May lean hogs was fell 1.90 cents at $1.0637 a pound.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Pentagon’s CDAO aims to scale ‘different operating model’

House panel sticks with 4.6% military pay raise, but that could change

IRS management once again covered by parts of union-negotiated contracts

New CISA cyber fellowship comes three months after shields up campaign begins

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up