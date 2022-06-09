Grains mostly higher, Livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly highe Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for…

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly highe Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Jul. fell 23.50 cents at $10.5225 a bushel; May corn was up 3 cents at $7.7125 a bushel; Jul. oats rose 9.75 cents at $6.71 a bushel; while Jul. gained 16.75 cents at 17.68 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was up 1.68 cents at $1.37 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose 3.45 cents at $1.7675 a pound; May lean hogs was fell 1.90 cents at $1.0637 a pound.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.