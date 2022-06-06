Grains mostly higher, Livestock lower

Wheat for Jul. advanced 53 cents at $10.93 a bushel; Jul. corn rose 15.50 cents at $7.4250 a bushel, Jul.…

Wheat for Jul. advanced 53 cents at $10.93 a bushel; Jul. corn rose 15.50 cents at $7.4250 a bushel, Jul. oats fell 10.25 cents $6.8025 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans was up 1.50 cents at $16.9925 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Jun. live cattle off .78 cent at $1.3282 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle lost 1.90 cents at $1.7197 a pound; while Jun. lean hogs fell .98 cent at $1.0922 a pound.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.