Grains mostly higher, Livestock higher

The Associated Press

June 17, 2022, 10:59 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly higher Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Jul. was off .25 cent at $10.5325 a bushel; May corn gained 11 cents at $7.9150 a bushel; Jul. oats was up 4.52 cents at $6.9150 a bushel; while Jul. rose 6.50 cents at 17.06 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was up .32 cent at $1.3802 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle fell rose .48 cent at $1.7195 a pound; May lean hogs gained 2.17 cents at $1.1097 a pound.

