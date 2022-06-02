Grains mostly higher, Livestock higher

Wheat for Jul. rose 17 cents at $10.5825 a bushel; Jul. corn was off 1 cent at $7.3025 a bushel,…

Wheat for Jul. rose 17 cents at $10.5825 a bushel; Jul. corn was off 1 cent at $7.3025 a bushel, Jul. oats was up 7 cents $6.5350 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans advanced 39 cents at $17.2925 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Jun. live cattle rose 82 cent at $1.3362 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle gained 3.23 cents at $1.7295 a pound; while Jun. lean hogs was up .25 cent at $1.1005 a pound.

