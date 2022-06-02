RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | UK pledges missiles to Ukraine | US, Germany to supply advanced weapons to Ukraine | What's in US military package to Ukraine? | Why Poland is boosting infrastructure
Home » Latest News » Grains mostly higher, Livestock higher

Grains mostly higher, Livestock higher

The Associated Press

June 2, 2022, 3:45 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Wheat for Jul. rose 17 cents at $10.5825 a bushel; Jul. corn was off 1 cent at $7.3025 a bushel, Jul. oats was up 7 cents $6.5350 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans advanced 39 cents at $17.2925 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Jun. live cattle rose 82 cent at $1.3362 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle gained 3.23 cents at $1.7295 a pound; while Jun. lean hogs was up .25 cent at $1.1005 a pound.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

USPS sees potential to buy more electric vehicles under facility consolidation plan

VA health data gaps after EHR rollout put hospital accreditation at risk, IG warns

DoD-commissioned study finds major shortcomings in civilian talent management

OMB 'heavily focused' on early-career recruitment in President's Management Agenda

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up