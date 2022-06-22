Primary Day: PHOTOS: Primary Day | DC Council primary results | Who will take on Rep. Luria in Nov.? | DC Primary Election Live Results | Virginia Primary Election Live Results
Home » Latest News » Grains mixed, Livestock lower

Grains mixed, Livestock lower

The Associated Press

June 22, 2022, 3:41 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Wheat for Jul. was up 1.25 cents at $9.7650 a bushel; Jul. corn rose 7.25 cents at $7.68 a bushel, Jul. oats fell 14.75 cents $6.2175 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans declined 28.25 cents at $16.5275 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Jun. live cattle fell 1.70 cents at $1.3612 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle lost 2.15 cents at $1.7315 a pound; while Jul. lean hogs was off .87 cent at $1.1185 a pound.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Creating a safe space for IoT

IRS expects to finish processing 2021 tax return backlog this week

VA pushes EHR rollout back to 2023 for several sites to address issues

Three things to watch in the House 2023 NDAA

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up