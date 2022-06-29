FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: DC area events guide | Sheetz dropping gas prices through July 4th | Where to watch fireworks at National Mall | FAQ: ‘A Capitol Fourth’ returns live
Grains higher, Livestock mixed

The Associated Press

June 29, 2022, 11:14 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly higher Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Jul. fell 12.75 cents at $9.1775 a bushel; May corn rose 8.75 cents at $7.6625 a bushel; Jul. oats was up 4 cents at $6.30 a bushel; while Jul. gained 22.75 cents at 16.7625 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was up .10 cent at $1.3690 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle fell 1.62 cents at $1.7165 a pound; May lean hogs was off .65 cent at $1.0935 a pound.

