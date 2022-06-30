CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|914¼
|917¾
|868¾
|868¾
|—46¾
|Sep
|930
|939½
|881
|884
|—46
|Dec
|944
|954½
|897¼
|900½
|—43½
|Mar
|953½
|963¾
|908
|911
|—42¼
|May
|957½
|968¼
|912¾
|915¾
|—41¼
|Jul
|940¾
|952¾
|898¾
|901¾
|—38½
|Sep
|930¾
|935¾
|888¼
|892¼
|—38½
|Dec
|932¾
|941¾
|883¼
|887¾
|—39¾
|Mar
|916
|916
|876¾
|876¾
|—40
|May
|903¼
|903¼
|862
|862
|—40
|Jul
|860½
|860½
|834¾
|838¾
|—30½
|Est. sales 121,995.
|Wed.’s sales 98,388
|Wed.’s open int 290,994
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|770
|775¼
|742¼
|743¾
|—26½
|Sep
|664
|664¾
|627¾
|628¾
|—35¼
|Dec
|653
|653¾
|618¾
|619¾
|—34
|Mar
|659
|659¼
|625½
|626¼
|—33
|May
|661
|661¼
|628¾
|629¾
|—31¼
|Jul
|658
|658
|626¾
|627½
|—30
|Sep
|618½
|620½
|596¼
|597¼
|—24
|Dec
|604
|605
|582½
|584
|—20¼
|Mar
|608¾
|610
|589¾
|590¾
|—20¾
|May
|601
|601
|593¼
|593¼
|—20¼
|Jul
|606
|606
|592¼
|592¼
|—18¾
|Sep
|555
|555
|542¼
|542¼
|—13¾
|Dec
|545
|546
|533¼
|534
|—11
|Jul
|542
|—11
|Dec
|517
|525
|513
|513
|—7
|Est. sales 441,970.
|Wed.’s sales 302,313
|Wed.’s open int 1,304,147
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|677
|677
|660
|661¼
|—2¾
|Sep
|513¾
|518½
|492¾
|515½
|Dec
|505
|505¾
|480¾
|502
|—6
|Mar
|492
|494¾
|479¼
|494¾
|—5¾
|May
|487¾
|—6
|Jul
|489
|489½
|489
|489½
|—2
|Sep
|448½
|—2
|Dec
|448½
|—2
|Mar
|440¾
|—2
|May
|438
|—2
|Jul
|414½
|—2
|Sep
|430¼
|—2
|Est. sales 344.
|Wed.’s sales 540
|Wed.’s open int 2,447
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|1671
|1702¾
|1653¾
|1675
|+¾
|Aug
|1571½
|1601¼
|1552¾
|1560½
|—11
|Sep
|1495
|1521¼
|1470
|1475½
|—19½
|Nov
|1478¼
|1507¾
|1451½
|1458
|—20¼
|Jan
|1481½
|1510¼
|1455¾
|1462¼
|—19¾
|Mar
|1473
|1499
|1449¼
|1453½
|—18½
|May
|1468
|1492¼
|1447¾
|1450½
|—17¾
|Jul
|1466¾
|1484
|1441½
|1445¼
|—18¼
|Aug
|1418¼
|—21½
|Sep
|1371¼
|1384¾
|1366
|1366
|—25¾
|Nov
|1365¾
|1372
|1333¾
|1336½
|—27¾
|Jan
|1343½
|1358¼
|1339
|1339
|—27½
|Mar
|1328¾
|—27¼
|May
|1330
|1330
|1324½
|1324½
|—27
|Jul
|1321¼
|—27
|Aug
|1317
|—27
|Sep
|1310
|—27
|Nov
|1305
|1305
|1276
|1276
|—29¼
|Jul
|1280
|—29¼
|Nov
|1243½
|—29¼
|Est. sales 210,303.
|Wed.’s sales 173,768
|Wed.’s open int 641,071
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Jul
|72.72
|72.80
|69.86
|69.93
|—2.67
|Aug
|69.60
|69.88
|66.69
|67.01
|—2.49
|Sep
|68.06
|68.44
|65.36
|65.68
|—2.43
|Oct
|67.22
|67.55
|64.62
|64.81
|—2.47
|Dec
|67.09
|67.26
|64.33
|64.46
|—2.52
|Jan
|66.61
|66.82
|64.07
|64.23
|—2.38
|Mar
|66.08
|66.24
|63.77
|63.90
|—2.24
|May
|65.56
|65.69
|63.47
|63.54
|—2.20
|Jul
|65.00
|65.25
|62.97
|63.08
|—2.18
|Aug
|63.11
|63.30
|62.44
|62.50
|—2.12
|Sep
|62.50
|62.60
|62.00
|62.06
|—2.01
|Oct
|61.91
|62.10
|61.61
|61.61
|—1.92
|Dec
|63.35
|63.35
|61.48
|61.48
|—1.90
|Jan
|61.32
|—1.89
|Mar
|61.11
|—1.91
|May
|61.01
|—1.89
|Jul
|61.75
|61.85
|60.93
|60.93
|—1.89
|Aug
|60.69
|—1.89
|Sep
|60.47
|—1.94
|Oct
|60.05
|—2.09
|Dec
|61.14
|61.15
|60.07
|60.07
|—1.94
|Jul
|61.25
|61.25
|59.83
|59.83
|—1.94
|Oct
|59.83
|—1.94
|Dec
|59.50
|—1.94
|Est. sales 108,759.
|Wed.’s sales 108,943
|Wed.’s open int 359,521
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Jul
|464.50
|478.50
|460.00
|469.90
|+6.70
|Aug
|429.80
|442.50
|426.00
|435.50
|+6.20
|Sep
|414.10
|425.00
|408.90
|416.10
|+2.50
|Oct
|404.70
|416.70
|400.00
|405.70
|Dec
|406.50
|418.00
|401.00
|406.70
|—.30
|Jan
|404.70
|416.50
|399.90
|405.90
|+.40
|Mar
|399.80
|410.50
|394.80
|401.30
|+1.50
|May
|395.70
|406.00
|391.00
|398.30
|+2.60
|Jul
|392.00
|401.10
|388.20
|396.50
|+3.90
|Aug
|383.30
|392.50
|382.50
|389.50
|+3.60
|Sep
|376.00
|380.10
|371.50
|380.10
|+2.80
|Oct
|367.00
|368.80
|361.60
|368.80
|+.60
|Dec
|367.40
|370.00
|362.50
|368.80
|+.30
|Jan
|367.20
|+.70
|Mar
|363.10
|+.70
|May
|360.30
|+.70
|Jul
|359.00
|+.70
|Aug
|358.30
|+.70
|Sep
|349.10
|+.70
|Oct
|347.90
|+.70
|Dec
|348.90
|+.70
|Jul
|347.40
|+.70
|Oct
|347.40
|+.70
|Dec
|347.40
|+.70
|Est. sales 125,274.
|Wed.’s sales 117,805
|Wed.’s open int 389,551
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.