CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 1076¼ 1082 1044¼ 1071¼ —3½ Sep 1089¾ 1096 1057¾ 1084¾ —3½ Dec 1105½ 1108¾ 1071 1097¼ —4½ Mar 1118¾ 1118¾ 1081¾ 1106¾ —6¼ May 1122½ 1124 1087¼ 1111¼ —7¼ Jul 1101¼ 1107 1071¼ 1093¼ —9½ Sep 1092 1092 1064 1081¼ —10 Dec 1075¾ 1075¾ 1051½ 1071½ —9 Mar 1055¾ —10½ May 1036¾ —11¾ Jul 976 978½ 976 978½ —1½ Est. sales 138,305. Wed.’s sales 152,959 Wed.’s open int 335,146, up 1,441 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 764½ 782¾ 758 773 +8½ Sep 727 737¾ 719½ 729¼ +1½ Dec 718 725½ 708½ 716¾ —1 Mar 722½ 730 713½ 721¼ —1½ May 723½ 731 715½ 722½ —1½ Jul 720 726¾ 710½ 718½ —1¼ Sep 667¼ 670 659½ 669 +1¾ Dec 641½ 649¾ 637½ 647½ +3¼ Mar 646¾ 653¼ 645¾ 653¼ +3¼ May 650¼ 654 650 654 +2¾ Jul 648 652 646¾ 651¼ +3¾ Sep 591¾ +3¾ Dec 574¾ 579 572 577½ +2¾ Jul 586¾ +2¾ Dec 549¾ +2¾ Est. sales 465,839. Wed.’s sales 504,778 Wed.’s open int 1,545,297 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 661¾ 677 657½ 667½ +6 Sep 622¼ 633½ 622¼ 633½ +8¾ Dec 624 633 624 631¼ +9 Mar 629¼ +8¼ May 625½ +8¼ Jul 625¼ +8¼ Sep 578¾ +8¼ Dec 578¾ +8¼ Mar 571 +8¼ May 568¼ +8¼ Jul 543½ — ¼ Sep 559¼ — ¼ Est. sales 199. Wed.’s sales 369 Wed.’s open int 3,130 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 1741 1784 1728½ 1769 +29 Aug 1662 1689½ 1649½ 1679¾ +17 Sep 1589¼ 1606¾ 1574 1600¼ +11¾ Nov 1568 1584¾ 1553 1582¼ +14¼ Jan 1571 1587¾ 1557¼ 1584½ +12½ Mar 1560 1572¼ 1545 1569 +9¼ May 1554¼ 1567½ 1541¼ 1564½ +8½ Jul 1547¼ 1562½ 1541 1559½ +7¾ Aug 1520¾ 1532¼ 1520¾ 1532¼ +6¼ Sep 1473¼ +4½ Nov 1426½ 1434¼ 1416 1429½ +2½ Jan 1424 1431 1424 1431 +2 Mar 1418¾ +1½ May 1415½ +1¾ Jul 1415¼ +1¾ Aug 1411¼ +1¾ Sep 1407¾ +1¾ Nov 1334¼ 1346¼ 1332¼ 1346¼ +3½ Jul 1341¼ +3½ Nov 1307½ +3½ Est. sales 322,802. Wed.’s sales 298,125 Wed.’s open int 771,874, up 11,430 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Jul 83.11 83.21 81.45 82.63 —.31 Aug 81.09 81.09 79.46 80.25 —.71 Sep 80.01 80.01 78.38 79.03 —.88 Oct 79.39 79.39 77.64 78.27 —1.00 Dec 79.25 79.25 77.35 78.02 —1.02 Jan 78.58 78.73 76.82 77.51 —1.03 Mar 77.55 77.55 75.89 76.55 —1.01 May 76.26 76.47 74.98 75.56 —1.00 Jul 75.54 75.54 74.20 74.56 —.98 Aug 72.85 73.83 72.85 73.37 —.95 Sep 72.48 72.69 72.35 72.35 —.88 Oct 71.61 71.67 71.45 71.46 —.92 Dec 71.04 71.41 70.90 71.21 —.91 Jan 70.77 —.92 Mar 70.31 —.93 May 70.15 —.93 Jul 70.08 —.94 Aug 69.95 —.94 Sep 69.84 —.94 Oct 69.74 —.94 Dec 68.98 —.94 Jul 68.68 —.94 Oct 68.68 —.94 Dec 68.00 68.35 68.00 68.35 —.94 Est. sales 132,415. Wed.’s sales 140,509 Wed.’s open int 400,561, up 1,278 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Jul 415.60 430.00 413.50 427.50 +11.90 Aug 407.70 418.00 405.90 417.20 +9.50 Sep 401.10 408.90 399.40 408.50 +7.40 Oct 395.20 401.90 393.40 401.10 +5.80 Dec 396.70 403.00 394.50 402.00 +5.30 Jan 395.10 401.30 393.50 400.20 +4.80 Mar 390.00 396.40 389.00 395.10 +4.30 May 387.20 394.30 387.20 393.00 +4.30 Jul 388.90 393.90 387.50 392.30 +4.00 Aug 384.90 387.70 384.90 386.10 +3.30 Sep 376.90 380.90 376.90 377.50 +2.80 Oct 367.60 369.70 365.70 367.00 +3.20 Dec 365.10 370.00 365.10 366.70 +3.30 Jan 365.10 +3.70 Mar 360.30 +3.70 May 358.90 +3.70 Jul 358.10 +3.70 Aug 358.10 +3.70 Sep 348.60 +3.70 Oct 339.30 +3.70 Dec 337.90 +2.80 Jul 337.20 +2.10 Oct 337.20 +2.10 Dec 337.20 +2.10 Est. sales 130,381. Wed.’s sales 137,016 Wed.’s open int 381,815, up 1,126

