CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|1076¼
|1082
|1044¼
|1071¼
|—3½
|Sep
|1089¾
|1096
|1057¾
|1084¾
|—3½
|Dec
|1105½
|1108¾
|1071
|1097¼
|—4½
|Mar
|1118¾
|1118¾
|1081¾
|1106¾
|—6¼
|May
|1122½
|1124
|1087¼
|1111¼
|—7¼
|Jul
|1101¼
|1107
|1071¼
|1093¼
|—9½
|Sep
|1092
|1092
|1064
|1081¼
|—10
|Dec
|1075¾
|1075¾
|1051½
|1071½
|—9
|Mar
|1055¾
|—10½
|May
|1036¾
|—11¾
|Jul
|976
|978½
|976
|978½
|—1½
|Est. sales 138,305.
|Wed.’s sales 152,959
|Wed.’s open int 335,146,
|up 1,441
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|764½
|782¾
|758
|773
|+8½
|Sep
|727
|737¾
|719½
|729¼
|+1½
|Dec
|718
|725½
|708½
|716¾
|—1
|Mar
|722½
|730
|713½
|721¼
|—1½
|May
|723½
|731
|715½
|722½
|—1½
|Jul
|720
|726¾
|710½
|718½
|—1¼
|Sep
|667¼
|670
|659½
|669
|+1¾
|Dec
|641½
|649¾
|637½
|647½
|+3¼
|Mar
|646¾
|653¼
|645¾
|653¼
|+3¼
|May
|650¼
|654
|650
|654
|+2¾
|Jul
|648
|652
|646¾
|651¼
|+3¾
|Sep
|591¾
|+3¾
|Dec
|574¾
|579
|572
|577½
|+2¾
|Jul
|586¾
|+2¾
|Dec
|549¾
|+2¾
|Est. sales 465,839.
|Wed.’s sales 504,778
|Wed.’s open int 1,545,297
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|661¾
|677
|657½
|667½
|+6
|Sep
|622¼
|633½
|622¼
|633½
|+8¾
|Dec
|624
|633
|624
|631¼
|+9
|Mar
|629¼
|+8¼
|May
|625½
|+8¼
|Jul
|625¼
|+8¼
|Sep
|578¾
|+8¼
|Dec
|578¾
|+8¼
|Mar
|571
|+8¼
|May
|568¼
|+8¼
|Jul
|543½
|—
|¼
|Sep
|559¼
|—
|¼
|Est. sales 199.
|Wed.’s sales 369
|Wed.’s open int 3,130
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|1741
|1784
|1728½
|1769
|+29
|Aug
|1662
|1689½
|1649½
|1679¾
|+17
|Sep
|1589¼
|1606¾
|1574
|1600¼
|+11¾
|Nov
|1568
|1584¾
|1553
|1582¼
|+14¼
|Jan
|1571
|1587¾
|1557¼
|1584½
|+12½
|Mar
|1560
|1572¼
|1545
|1569
|+9¼
|May
|1554¼
|1567½
|1541¼
|1564½
|+8½
|Jul
|1547¼
|1562½
|1541
|1559½
|+7¾
|Aug
|1520¾
|1532¼
|1520¾
|1532¼
|+6¼
|Sep
|1473¼
|+4½
|Nov
|1426½
|1434¼
|1416
|1429½
|+2½
|Jan
|1424
|1431
|1424
|1431
|+2
|Mar
|1418¾
|+1½
|May
|1415½
|+1¾
|Jul
|1415¼
|+1¾
|Aug
|1411¼
|+1¾
|Sep
|1407¾
|+1¾
|Nov
|1334¼
|1346¼
|1332¼
|1346¼
|+3½
|Jul
|1341¼
|+3½
|Nov
|1307½
|+3½
|Est. sales 322,802.
|Wed.’s sales 298,125
|Wed.’s open int 771,874,
|up 11,430
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Jul
|83.11
|83.21
|81.45
|82.63
|—.31
|Aug
|81.09
|81.09
|79.46
|80.25
|—.71
|Sep
|80.01
|80.01
|78.38
|79.03
|—.88
|Oct
|79.39
|79.39
|77.64
|78.27
|—1.00
|Dec
|79.25
|79.25
|77.35
|78.02
|—1.02
|Jan
|78.58
|78.73
|76.82
|77.51
|—1.03
|Mar
|77.55
|77.55
|75.89
|76.55
|—1.01
|May
|76.26
|76.47
|74.98
|75.56
|—1.00
|Jul
|75.54
|75.54
|74.20
|74.56
|—.98
|Aug
|72.85
|73.83
|72.85
|73.37
|—.95
|Sep
|72.48
|72.69
|72.35
|72.35
|—.88
|Oct
|71.61
|71.67
|71.45
|71.46
|—.92
|Dec
|71.04
|71.41
|70.90
|71.21
|—.91
|Jan
|70.77
|—.92
|Mar
|70.31
|—.93
|May
|70.15
|—.93
|Jul
|70.08
|—.94
|Aug
|69.95
|—.94
|Sep
|69.84
|—.94
|Oct
|69.74
|—.94
|Dec
|68.98
|—.94
|Jul
|68.68
|—.94
|Oct
|68.68
|—.94
|Dec
|68.00
|68.35
|68.00
|68.35
|—.94
|Est. sales 132,415.
|Wed.’s sales 140,509
|Wed.’s open int 400,561,
|up 1,278
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Jul
|415.60
|430.00
|413.50
|427.50
|+11.90
|Aug
|407.70
|418.00
|405.90
|417.20
|+9.50
|Sep
|401.10
|408.90
|399.40
|408.50
|+7.40
|Oct
|395.20
|401.90
|393.40
|401.10
|+5.80
|Dec
|396.70
|403.00
|394.50
|402.00
|+5.30
|Jan
|395.10
|401.30
|393.50
|400.20
|+4.80
|Mar
|390.00
|396.40
|389.00
|395.10
|+4.30
|May
|387.20
|394.30
|387.20
|393.00
|+4.30
|Jul
|388.90
|393.90
|387.50
|392.30
|+4.00
|Aug
|384.90
|387.70
|384.90
|386.10
|+3.30
|Sep
|376.90
|380.90
|376.90
|377.50
|+2.80
|Oct
|367.60
|369.70
|365.70
|367.00
|+3.20
|Dec
|365.10
|370.00
|365.10
|366.70
|+3.30
|Jan
|365.10
|+3.70
|Mar
|360.30
|+3.70
|May
|358.90
|+3.70
|Jul
|358.10
|+3.70
|Aug
|358.10
|+3.70
|Sep
|348.60
|+3.70
|Oct
|339.30
|+3.70
|Dec
|337.90
|+2.80
|Jul
|337.20
|+2.10
|Oct
|337.20
|+2.10
|Dec
|337.20
|+2.10
|Est. sales 130,381.
|Wed.’s sales 137,016
|Wed.’s open int 381,815,
|up 1,126
