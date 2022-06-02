RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | UK pledges missiles to Ukraine | US, Germany to supply advanced weapons to Ukraine | What's in US military package to Ukraine? | Why Poland is boosting infrastructure
The Associated Press

June 2, 2022, 3:18 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 1043¼ 1075 1037¼ 1058¼ +17
Sep 1052¾ 1085 1048½ 1069¾ +17½
Dec 1064½ 1095¼ 1059½ 1081 +17¼
Mar 1068 1098½ 1065¾ 1088¾ +18½
May 1066¼ 1091¾ 1066¼ 1088¾ +25½
Jul 1029 1063 1029 1062 +32
Sep 1016¼ 1038½ 1016¼ 1038½ +31¼
Dec 1000 1025 993½ 1025 +28¾
Mar 990 1007½ 990 1007½ +27
May 982¼ +27
Jul 903¾ 933½ 900½ 933½ +27
Est. sales 119,042. Wed.’s sales 155,797
Wed.’s open int 327,661
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 731¼ 739¼ 726¼ 730¼ —1
Sep 704 711¼ 700½ 704¾ +1
Dec 691½ 699½ 687½ 694¼ +2¾
Mar 696 703½ 692½ 699¼ +2¾
May 696¾ 704½ 694 700½ +2¾
Jul 693¼ 700¾ 690 697 +2¾
Sep 641¾ 648¾ 640¾ 646½ +2¾
Dec 621 628½ 620 624½ +2¾
Mar 629 631 629 630½ +2½
May 632¾ 632¾ 631¾ 631¾ +2
Jul 627¼ 628¾ 625½ 628½ +1¼
Sep 562 +1¼
Dec 552 555¾ 552 554½ +3
Jul 563¾ +3
Dec 525½ 528½ 525½ 528½ +3
Est. sales 250,299. Wed.’s sales 478,486
Wed.’s open int 1,566,590, up 2,373
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 648¾ 662¾ 647¼ 653½ +7
Sep 630 640¾ 629 631¼ +5¼
Dec 625 630 625 626¼ +2¾
Mar 630 634 625¾ 625¾
May 622
Jul 621¾
Sep 576½
Dec 576½
Jul 551¼ ¼
Sep 567 ¼
Est. sales 596. Wed.’s sales 594
Wed.’s open int 3,058, up 4
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 1690¼ 1740¾ 1681¼ 1729¼ +39
Aug 1625 1669½ 1617 1658¾ +33¾
Sep 1547¾ 1586¾ 1542 1580½ +30¼
Nov 1514¼ 1546¼ 1505¼ 1541¾ +26½
Jan 1518½ 1549¾ 1510 1545¼ +25¼
Mar 1511¼ 1539¾ 1506¼ 1536¾ +22¼
May 1509¼ 1538 1505 1536 +21¾
Jul 1507¼ 1535½ 1503½ 1533½ +21¼
Aug 1505¾ +18½
Sep 1447 1454½ 1447 1448½ +15½
Nov 1390 1409½ 1387½ 1406½ +13
Jan 1408¼ +13
Mar 1396¾ +12¾
May 1393¼ +12½
Jul 1392½ +12¾
Aug 1388½ +12½
Sep 1385 +12¼
Nov 1309½ 1317 1309½ 1316½ +11¼
Jul 1311½ +6¼
Nov 1271¾ 1277¼ 1271¾ 1277¼ +10¾
Est. sales 193,639. Wed.’s sales 202,524
Wed.’s open int 757,441, up 4,068
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Jul 78.36 81.79 77.57 81.44 +3.33
Aug 76.84 79.75 76.24 79.56 +2.82
Sep 75.88 78.55 75.49 78.42 +2.49
Oct 75.26 77.64 74.85 77.52 +2.26
Dec 75.08 77.38 74.61 77.24 +2.15
Jan 74.66 76.82 74.34 76.74 +2.03
Mar 73.82 75.89 73.55 75.86 +1.89
May 73.18 75.11 73.18 75.08 +1.75
Jul 72.64 74.28 72.64 74.28 +1.61
Aug 72.50 73.22 72.50 73.22 +1.47
Sep 72.36 +1.44
Oct 71.39 +1.26
Dec 69.39 71.12 69.39 71.10 +1.24
Jan 70.67 +1.22
Mar 70.26 +1.28
May 70.12 +1.27
Jul 70.03 +1.27
Aug 69.90 +1.26
Sep 69.79 +1.26
Oct 69.68 +1.25
Dec 68.55 69.12 68.55 69.12 +1.24
Jul 68.84 +1.24
Oct 68.84 +1.24
Dec 68.51 +1.24
Est. sales 123,296. Wed.’s sales 131,269
Wed.’s open int 386,581, up 3,446
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Jul 413.50 418.30 411.30 414.90 +2.20
Aug 407.40 412.20 405.90 408.40 +1.30
Sep 403.10 405.90 400.60 402.20 +.10
Oct 397.10 400.70 395.30 397.30 +.30
Dec 398.00 402.30 396.40 399.00 +.60
Jan 397.30 401.10 395.40 397.70 +.40
Mar 393.00 396.60 391.10 392.60 —.30
May 391.30 394.60 390.30 390.80 —.40
Jul 391.00 392.70 390.30 390.30 —.60
Aug 385.60 386.90 385.00 385.00 —.50
Sep 377.50 380.80 376.90 376.90 —.50
Oct 366.20 369.80 366.20 366.20
Dec 365.90 369.20 365.20 366.00 +.10
Jan 363.50 —.80
Mar 358.90 —.80
May 356.60 —.80
Jul 355.80 —1.30
Aug 355.80 —1.30
Sep 346.30 —1.30
Oct 334.70 —1.30
Dec 335.50 336.20 335.50 336.20 —.30
Jul 336.20 —.30
Oct 336.20 —.30
Dec 336.20 —.30
Est. sales 83,937. Wed.’s sales 112,508
Wed.’s open int 371,806, up 1,137

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

