CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

Listen now to WTOP News

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 1043¼ 1075 1037¼ 1058¼ +17 Sep 1052¾ 1085 1048½ 1069¾ +17½ Dec 1064½ 1095¼ 1059½ 1081 +17¼ Mar 1068 1098½ 1065¾ 1088¾ +18½ May 1066¼ 1091¾ 1066¼ 1088¾ +25½ Jul 1029 1063 1029 1062 +32 Sep 1016¼ 1038½ 1016¼ 1038½ +31¼ Dec 1000 1025 993½ 1025 +28¾ Mar 990 1007½ 990 1007½ +27 May 982¼ +27 Jul 903¾ 933½ 900½ 933½ +27 Est. sales 119,042. Wed.’s sales 155,797 Wed.’s open int 327,661 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 731¼ 739¼ 726¼ 730¼ —1 Sep 704 711¼ 700½ 704¾ +1 Dec 691½ 699½ 687½ 694¼ +2¾ Mar 696 703½ 692½ 699¼ +2¾ May 696¾ 704½ 694 700½ +2¾ Jul 693¼ 700¾ 690 697 +2¾ Sep 641¾ 648¾ 640¾ 646½ +2¾ Dec 621 628½ 620 624½ +2¾ Mar 629 631 629 630½ +2½ May 632¾ 632¾ 631¾ 631¾ +2 Jul 627¼ 628¾ 625½ 628½ +1¼ Sep 562 +1¼ Dec 552 555¾ 552 554½ +3 Jul 563¾ +3 Dec 525½ 528½ 525½ 528½ +3 Est. sales 250,299. Wed.’s sales 478,486 Wed.’s open int 1,566,590, up 2,373 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 648¾ 662¾ 647¼ 653½ +7 Sep 630 640¾ 629 631¼ +5¼ Dec 625 630 625 626¼ +2¾ Mar 630 634 625¾ 625¾ +¾ May 622 +¾ Jul 621¾ +¾ Sep 576½ +¾ Dec 576½ +¾ Jul 551¼ — ¼ Sep 567 — ¼ Est. sales 596. Wed.’s sales 594 Wed.’s open int 3,058, up 4 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 1690¼ 1740¾ 1681¼ 1729¼ +39 Aug 1625 1669½ 1617 1658¾ +33¾ Sep 1547¾ 1586¾ 1542 1580½ +30¼ Nov 1514¼ 1546¼ 1505¼ 1541¾ +26½ Jan 1518½ 1549¾ 1510 1545¼ +25¼ Mar 1511¼ 1539¾ 1506¼ 1536¾ +22¼ May 1509¼ 1538 1505 1536 +21¾ Jul 1507¼ 1535½ 1503½ 1533½ +21¼ Aug 1505¾ +18½ Sep 1447 1454½ 1447 1448½ +15½ Nov 1390 1409½ 1387½ 1406½ +13 Jan 1408¼ +13 Mar 1396¾ +12¾ May 1393¼ +12½ Jul 1392½ +12¾ Aug 1388½ +12½ Sep 1385 +12¼ Nov 1309½ 1317 1309½ 1316½ +11¼ Jul 1311½ +6¼ Nov 1271¾ 1277¼ 1271¾ 1277¼ +10¾ Est. sales 193,639. Wed.’s sales 202,524 Wed.’s open int 757,441, up 4,068 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Jul 78.36 81.79 77.57 81.44 +3.33 Aug 76.84 79.75 76.24 79.56 +2.82 Sep 75.88 78.55 75.49 78.42 +2.49 Oct 75.26 77.64 74.85 77.52 +2.26 Dec 75.08 77.38 74.61 77.24 +2.15 Jan 74.66 76.82 74.34 76.74 +2.03 Mar 73.82 75.89 73.55 75.86 +1.89 May 73.18 75.11 73.18 75.08 +1.75 Jul 72.64 74.28 72.64 74.28 +1.61 Aug 72.50 73.22 72.50 73.22 +1.47 Sep 72.36 +1.44 Oct 71.39 +1.26 Dec 69.39 71.12 69.39 71.10 +1.24 Jan 70.67 +1.22 Mar 70.26 +1.28 May 70.12 +1.27 Jul 70.03 +1.27 Aug 69.90 +1.26 Sep 69.79 +1.26 Oct 69.68 +1.25 Dec 68.55 69.12 68.55 69.12 +1.24 Jul 68.84 +1.24 Oct 68.84 +1.24 Dec 68.51 +1.24 Est. sales 123,296. Wed.’s sales 131,269 Wed.’s open int 386,581, up 3,446 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Jul 413.50 418.30 411.30 414.90 +2.20 Aug 407.40 412.20 405.90 408.40 +1.30 Sep 403.10 405.90 400.60 402.20 +.10 Oct 397.10 400.70 395.30 397.30 +.30 Dec 398.00 402.30 396.40 399.00 +.60 Jan 397.30 401.10 395.40 397.70 +.40 Mar 393.00 396.60 391.10 392.60 —.30 May 391.30 394.60 390.30 390.80 —.40 Jul 391.00 392.70 390.30 390.30 —.60 Aug 385.60 386.90 385.00 385.00 —.50 Sep 377.50 380.80 376.90 376.90 —.50 Oct 366.20 369.80 366.20 366.20 Dec 365.90 369.20 365.20 366.00 +.10 Jan 363.50 —.80 Mar 358.90 —.80 May 356.60 —.80 Jul 355.80 —1.30 Aug 355.80 —1.30 Sep 346.30 —1.30 Oct 334.70 —1.30 Dec 335.50 336.20 335.50 336.20 —.30 Jul 336.20 —.30 Oct 336.20 —.30 Dec 336.20 —.30 Est. sales 83,937. Wed.’s sales 112,508 Wed.’s open int 371,806, up 1,137

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.