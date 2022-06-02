CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|1043¼
|1075
|1037¼
|1058¼
|+17
|Sep
|1052¾
|1085
|1048½
|1069¾
|+17½
|Dec
|1064½
|1095¼
|1059½
|1081
|+17¼
|Mar
|1068
|1098½
|1065¾
|1088¾
|+18½
|May
|1066¼
|1091¾
|1066¼
|1088¾
|+25½
|Jul
|1029
|1063
|1029
|1062
|+32
|Sep
|1016¼
|1038½
|1016¼
|1038½
|+31¼
|Dec
|1000
|1025
|993½
|1025
|+28¾
|Mar
|990
|1007½
|990
|1007½
|+27
|May
|982¼
|+27
|Jul
|903¾
|933½
|900½
|933½
|+27
|Est. sales 119,042.
|Wed.’s sales 155,797
|Wed.’s open int 327,661
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|731¼
|739¼
|726¼
|730¼
|—1
|Sep
|704
|711¼
|700½
|704¾
|+1
|Dec
|691½
|699½
|687½
|694¼
|+2¾
|Mar
|696
|703½
|692½
|699¼
|+2¾
|May
|696¾
|704½
|694
|700½
|+2¾
|Jul
|693¼
|700¾
|690
|697
|+2¾
|Sep
|641¾
|648¾
|640¾
|646½
|+2¾
|Dec
|621
|628½
|620
|624½
|+2¾
|Mar
|629
|631
|629
|630½
|+2½
|May
|632¾
|632¾
|631¾
|631¾
|+2
|Jul
|627¼
|628¾
|625½
|628½
|+1¼
|Sep
|562
|+1¼
|Dec
|552
|555¾
|552
|554½
|+3
|Jul
|563¾
|+3
|Dec
|525½
|528½
|525½
|528½
|+3
|Est. sales 250,299.
|Wed.’s sales 478,486
|Wed.’s open int 1,566,590,
|up 2,373
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|648¾
|662¾
|647¼
|653½
|+7
|Sep
|630
|640¾
|629
|631¼
|+5¼
|Dec
|625
|630
|625
|626¼
|+2¾
|Mar
|630
|634
|625¾
|625¾
|+¾
|May
|622
|+¾
|Jul
|621¾
|+¾
|Sep
|576½
|+¾
|Dec
|576½
|+¾
|Jul
|551¼
|—
|¼
|Sep
|567
|—
|¼
|Est. sales 596.
|Wed.’s sales 594
|Wed.’s open int 3,058,
|up 4
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|1690¼
|1740¾
|1681¼
|1729¼
|+39
|Aug
|1625
|1669½
|1617
|1658¾
|+33¾
|Sep
|1547¾
|1586¾
|1542
|1580½
|+30¼
|Nov
|1514¼
|1546¼
|1505¼
|1541¾
|+26½
|Jan
|1518½
|1549¾
|1510
|1545¼
|+25¼
|Mar
|1511¼
|1539¾
|1506¼
|1536¾
|+22¼
|May
|1509¼
|1538
|1505
|1536
|+21¾
|Jul
|1507¼
|1535½
|1503½
|1533½
|+21¼
|Aug
|1505¾
|+18½
|Sep
|1447
|1454½
|1447
|1448½
|+15½
|Nov
|1390
|1409½
|1387½
|1406½
|+13
|Jan
|1408¼
|+13
|Mar
|1396¾
|+12¾
|May
|1393¼
|+12½
|Jul
|1392½
|+12¾
|Aug
|1388½
|+12½
|Sep
|1385
|+12¼
|Nov
|1309½
|1317
|1309½
|1316½
|+11¼
|Jul
|1311½
|+6¼
|Nov
|1271¾
|1277¼
|1271¾
|1277¼
|+10¾
|Est. sales 193,639.
|Wed.’s sales 202,524
|Wed.’s open int 757,441,
|up 4,068
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Jul
|78.36
|81.79
|77.57
|81.44
|+3.33
|Aug
|76.84
|79.75
|76.24
|79.56
|+2.82
|Sep
|75.88
|78.55
|75.49
|78.42
|+2.49
|Oct
|75.26
|77.64
|74.85
|77.52
|+2.26
|Dec
|75.08
|77.38
|74.61
|77.24
|+2.15
|Jan
|74.66
|76.82
|74.34
|76.74
|+2.03
|Mar
|73.82
|75.89
|73.55
|75.86
|+1.89
|May
|73.18
|75.11
|73.18
|75.08
|+1.75
|Jul
|72.64
|74.28
|72.64
|74.28
|+1.61
|Aug
|72.50
|73.22
|72.50
|73.22
|+1.47
|Sep
|72.36
|+1.44
|Oct
|71.39
|+1.26
|Dec
|69.39
|71.12
|69.39
|71.10
|+1.24
|Jan
|70.67
|+1.22
|Mar
|70.26
|+1.28
|May
|70.12
|+1.27
|Jul
|70.03
|+1.27
|Aug
|69.90
|+1.26
|Sep
|69.79
|+1.26
|Oct
|69.68
|+1.25
|Dec
|68.55
|69.12
|68.55
|69.12
|+1.24
|Jul
|68.84
|+1.24
|Oct
|68.84
|+1.24
|Dec
|68.51
|+1.24
|Est. sales 123,296.
|Wed.’s sales 131,269
|Wed.’s open int 386,581,
|up 3,446
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Jul
|413.50
|418.30
|411.30
|414.90
|+2.20
|Aug
|407.40
|412.20
|405.90
|408.40
|+1.30
|Sep
|403.10
|405.90
|400.60
|402.20
|+.10
|Oct
|397.10
|400.70
|395.30
|397.30
|+.30
|Dec
|398.00
|402.30
|396.40
|399.00
|+.60
|Jan
|397.30
|401.10
|395.40
|397.70
|+.40
|Mar
|393.00
|396.60
|391.10
|392.60
|—.30
|May
|391.30
|394.60
|390.30
|390.80
|—.40
|Jul
|391.00
|392.70
|390.30
|390.30
|—.60
|Aug
|385.60
|386.90
|385.00
|385.00
|—.50
|Sep
|377.50
|380.80
|376.90
|376.90
|—.50
|Oct
|366.20
|369.80
|366.20
|366.20
|Dec
|365.90
|369.20
|365.20
|366.00
|+.10
|Jan
|363.50
|—.80
|Mar
|358.90
|—.80
|May
|356.60
|—.80
|Jul
|355.80
|—1.30
|Aug
|355.80
|—1.30
|Sep
|346.30
|—1.30
|Oct
|334.70
|—1.30
|Dec
|335.50
|336.20
|335.50
|336.20
|—.30
|Jul
|336.20
|—.30
|Oct
|336.20
|—.30
|Dec
|336.20
|—.30
|Est. sales 83,937.
|Wed.’s sales 112,508
|Wed.’s open int 371,806,
|up 1,137
