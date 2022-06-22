Primary Day: PHOTOS: Primary Day | DC Council primary results | Who will take on Rep. Luria in Nov.? | DC Primary Election Live Results | Virginia Primary Election Live Results
AP Top Political News at 6:44 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

June 22, 2022, 12:00 AM

Biden to call for 3-month suspension of gas and diesel taxes

Britt wins tumultuous Alabama Senate race scrambled by Trump

Takeaways: Trump’s conditional loyalty, new warning for left

Senators reach bipartisan compromise on gun violence bill

Bowser wins Democratic primary for mayor in Washington, D.C.

Most land mine use by US military banned, except for Korea

Wisconsin’s Johnson under heat for fake elector revelation

‘Nowhere I feel safe’: Election officials recount threats

Jan. 6 panel in possession of new Trump documentary footage

Biden, Chevron chief trade sharp words over gas prices

