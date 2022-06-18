WATERGATE - 50 YEARS LATER: Political quiz | Frank Wills, American folk hero | Watergate 50th meets Jan. 6 | Watergate timeline: Crime to consequences | Watergate in pictures
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 12:19 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

June 18, 2022, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Jan. 6 witnesses push Trump stalwarts back to rabbit hole

Trump lashes out at Jan. 6 committee as he teases 2024 run

Watergate 50th meets Jan. 6. Common thread: Thirst for power

7 arrested in House office building linked to Colbert show

Wallowing in Watergate 50 years later: A political quiz

Biden hosts climate meeting amid high gas price pressure

Court rejects Trump-era EPA finding that weed killer safe

Jan. 6 hearings: What we’ve learned, and what’s next

Takeaways from AP interview: Biden on inflation, US psyche

Russian TV shows videos of 2 US vets captured in Ukraine

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Lawmakers renew push to strip investigation authority from VA whistleblower office

CISA provides agencies with long-awaited cloud security guidance

Three FBI headquarters sites in suburbs still viable for agency’s move, GSA tells lawmakers

Four years into DoD financial audits, IG says progress has stalled

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up