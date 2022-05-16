U.S. News Ranks the Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2022-2023

U.S. News & World Report revealed the 2022-2023 Best Places to Live in the U.S. rankings on Tuesday, which compares…

U.S. News & World Report revealed the 2022-2023 Best Places to Live in the U.S. rankings on Tuesday, which compares the 150 most populous metro areas in the U.S. based on affordability, quality of life, desirability, job market and net migration.

Released annually, the Best Places to Live rankings are based on the details people consider most carefully when moving somewhere new, from the cost of living to job opportunities, and more minute factors like air quality and access to health care.

New to the No. 1 spot this year is Huntsville, Alabama, which unseats Boulder, Colorado, after two years at No. 1. Huntsville’s low cost of living and relatively high income make the northern Alabama metro area a more appealing move for many. With NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center located in Alabama on the U.S. Army’s Redstone Arsenal installation, Huntsville attracts new residents who work in defense, aerospace engineering and other STEM jobs — not to mention it’s on the destination list for any kid hoping to go to Space Camp at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center.

Multiple years of the COVID-19 pandemic and economic uncertainty have changed many people’s priorities when they consider a major move. Housing affordability is top of mind for many U.S. residents. Work-from-home options have become more permanent, and there’s an even greater focus on an individual’s ability to enjoy where they live, rather than where a job will necessarily take them.

The 10 Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2022-2023:

1. Huntsville, Alabama

2. Colorado Springs, Colorado

3. Green Bay, Wisconsin

4. Boulder, Colorado

5. San Jose, California

6. Raleigh and Durham, North Carolina

7. Fayetteville, Arkansas

8. Portland, Maine

9. Sarasota, Florida

10. San Francisco

Housing costs are rising fast and there aren’t enough homes on the market nationwide to meet demand, and anyone looking to move is acutely aware of the competition and high cost to buy or rent a home. The Best Places to Live rankings factor in how the cost of living compares to the area’s median household income, but U.S. News & World Report also broke out the data into its own ranking.

The 10 Best Affordable Places to Live in the U.S. in 2022-2023:

1. Hickory, North Carolina

2. Green Bay, Wisconsin

3. Huntsville, Alabama

4. Quad Cities — Davenport-Bettendorf, Iowa, and Moline-Rock Island, Illinois

5. Fort Wayne, Indiana

6. Pittsburgh

7. Beaumont, Texas

8. Fayetteville, Arkansas

9. Peoria, Illinois

10. Youngstown, Ohio

U.S. News Ranks the Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2022-2023 originally appeared on usnews.com