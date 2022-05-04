RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | EU leader calls for Russian oil ban | Russia hits eastern towns | Pope's Ukraine diplomacy | Fiji says US can seize Russian superyacht
The Associated Press

May 4, 2022, 1:58 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 1042¼ 1069¾ 1042¼ 1066¼ +32½
Jul 1047 1089 1042¼ 1074 +28½
Sep 1049½ 1090½ 1046 1076¼ +26¾
Dec 1054¼ 1091¾ 1049½ 1078½ +25¾
Mar 1057¼ 1091 1051¾ 1079 +24¾
May 1053 1080½ 1046 1069 +20½
Jul 1014¾ 1035½ 1009½ 1026¼ +15¾
Sep 1006 1023¾ 998¼ 1013 +13¼
Dec 1002 1021 995¾ 1011 +13½
Mar 1005 1005 1005 1005 +16¾
Jul 895½ 907 895 907 +9½
Est. sales 68,722. Tue.’s sales 62,745
Tue.’s open int 319,233
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 801 808¾ 796¼ 796¼ —4½
Jul 793 803¾ 789½ 791 —2
Sep 750 758¼ 744¼ 747¾ —2¼
Dec 736 743¼ 727¼ 731½ —3¾
Mar 739¾ 746¾ 731¼ 735¼ —4
May 741¼ 748 732¾ 736¼ —4¼
Jul 736½ 744½ 729½ 733½ —3¾
Sep 680½ 686¾ 675¾ 677½ —4
Dec 659¼ 667¼ 655¼ 657½ —3¼
Mar 664¾ 670¾ 662 663¼ —3
May 668½ 668½ 665 665 —2¾
Sep 600 600 600 600 +1¼
Dec 587 591½ 585½ 587½ —1¼
Dec 566 569¾ 565¼ 568 +1
Est. sales 178,224. Tue.’s sales 284,596
Tue.’s open int 1,513,880, up 5,373
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 710 710 701¾ 702½
Jul 674½ 685¼ 672 679¼ +6¾
Sep 600 600 595¾ 597¾ +1½
Dec 598 599 595¾ 595¾
Est. sales 249. Tue.’s sales 243
Tue.’s open int 3,092
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 1659½ 1672¾ 1652½ 1666¾ +7¾
Jul 1633½ 1644½ 1622 1638 +7½
Aug 1588½ 1597¼ 1574¾ 1589½ +4¾
Sep 1517¾ 1526¼ 1506 1518¾ +5¼
Nov 1480¼ 1491 1467¾ 1483½ +5¼
Jan 1485 1494½ 1471¾ 1486¼ +4¼
Mar 1471¼ 1479½ 1460 1474¼ +5¼
May 1472½ 1479 1461 1474 +5
Jul 1473¾ 1481 1462½ 1476 +5¾
Aug 1450 1454½ 1450 1454½ —2¼
Sep 1424 1424 1421¾ 1424 —1¼
Nov 1401¾ 1411¾ 1392½ 1404 +2
Jan 1397¼ 1397¼ 1397¼ 1397¼ —7¼
Nov 1344 1348½ 1339 1348½ +6½
Nov 1316 1316 1316 1316 +1¾
Est. sales 104,719. Tue.’s sales 133,769
Tue.’s open int 700,856, up 925

