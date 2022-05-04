CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

Listen now to WTOP News

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1042¼ 1069¾ 1042¼ 1066¼ +32½ Jul 1047 1089 1042¼ 1074 +28½ Sep 1049½ 1090½ 1046 1076¼ +26¾ Dec 1054¼ 1091¾ 1049½ 1078½ +25¾ Mar 1057¼ 1091 1051¾ 1079 +24¾ May 1053 1080½ 1046 1069 +20½ Jul 1014¾ 1035½ 1009½ 1026¼ +15¾ Sep 1006 1023¾ 998¼ 1013 +13¼ Dec 1002 1021 995¾ 1011 +13½ Mar 1005 1005 1005 1005 +16¾ Jul 895½ 907 895 907 +9½ Est. sales 68,722. Tue.’s sales 62,745 Tue.’s open int 319,233 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 801 808¾ 796¼ 796¼ —4½ Jul 793 803¾ 789½ 791 —2 Sep 750 758¼ 744¼ 747¾ —2¼ Dec 736 743¼ 727¼ 731½ —3¾ Mar 739¾ 746¾ 731¼ 735¼ —4 May 741¼ 748 732¾ 736¼ —4¼ Jul 736½ 744½ 729½ 733½ —3¾ Sep 680½ 686¾ 675¾ 677½ —4 Dec 659¼ 667¼ 655¼ 657½ —3¼ Mar 664¾ 670¾ 662 663¼ —3 May 668½ 668½ 665 665 —2¾ Sep 600 600 600 600 +1¼ Dec 587 591½ 585½ 587½ —1¼ Dec 566 569¾ 565¼ 568 +1 Est. sales 178,224. Tue.’s sales 284,596 Tue.’s open int 1,513,880, up 5,373 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 710 710 701¾ 702½ Jul 674½ 685¼ 672 679¼ +6¾ Sep 600 600 595¾ 597¾ +1½ Dec 598 599 595¾ 595¾ Est. sales 249. Tue.’s sales 243 Tue.’s open int 3,092 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1659½ 1672¾ 1652½ 1666¾ +7¾ Jul 1633½ 1644½ 1622 1638 +7½ Aug 1588½ 1597¼ 1574¾ 1589½ +4¾ Sep 1517¾ 1526¼ 1506 1518¾ +5¼ Nov 1480¼ 1491 1467¾ 1483½ +5¼ Jan 1485 1494½ 1471¾ 1486¼ +4¼ Mar 1471¼ 1479½ 1460 1474¼ +5¼ May 1472½ 1479 1461 1474 +5 Jul 1473¾ 1481 1462½ 1476 +5¾ Aug 1450 1454½ 1450 1454½ —2¼ Sep 1424 1424 1421¾ 1424 —1¼ Nov 1401¾ 1411¾ 1392½ 1404 +2 Jan 1397¼ 1397¼ 1397¼ 1397¼ —7¼ Nov 1344 1348½ 1339 1348½ +6½ Nov 1316 1316 1316 1316 +1¾ Est. sales 104,719. Tue.’s sales 133,769 Tue.’s open int 700,856, up 925

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.