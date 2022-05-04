CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1042¼
|1069¾
|1042¼
|1066¼
|+32½
|Jul
|1047
|1089
|1042¼
|1074
|+28½
|Sep
|1049½
|1090½
|1046
|1076¼
|+26¾
|Dec
|1054¼
|1091¾
|1049½
|1078½
|+25¾
|Mar
|1057¼
|1091
|1051¾
|1079
|+24¾
|May
|1053
|1080½
|1046
|1069
|+20½
|Jul
|1014¾
|1035½
|1009½
|1026¼
|+15¾
|Sep
|1006
|1023¾
|998¼
|1013
|+13¼
|Dec
|1002
|1021
|995¾
|1011
|+13½
|Mar
|1005
|1005
|1005
|1005
|+16¾
|Jul
|895½
|907
|895
|907
|+9½
|Est. sales 68,722.
|Tue.’s sales 62,745
|Tue.’s open int 319,233
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|801
|808¾
|796¼
|796¼
|—4½
|Jul
|793
|803¾
|789½
|791
|—2
|Sep
|750
|758¼
|744¼
|747¾
|—2¼
|Dec
|736
|743¼
|727¼
|731½
|—3¾
|Mar
|739¾
|746¾
|731¼
|735¼
|—4
|May
|741¼
|748
|732¾
|736¼
|—4¼
|Jul
|736½
|744½
|729½
|733½
|—3¾
|Sep
|680½
|686¾
|675¾
|677½
|—4
|Dec
|659¼
|667¼
|655¼
|657½
|—3¼
|Mar
|664¾
|670¾
|662
|663¼
|—3
|May
|668½
|668½
|665
|665
|—2¾
|Sep
|600
|600
|600
|600
|+1¼
|Dec
|587
|591½
|585½
|587½
|—1¼
|Dec
|566
|569¾
|565¼
|568
|+1
|Est. sales 178,224.
|Tue.’s sales 284,596
|Tue.’s open int 1,513,880,
|up 5,373
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|710
|710
|701¾
|702½
|Jul
|674½
|685¼
|672
|679¼
|+6¾
|Sep
|600
|600
|595¾
|597¾
|+1½
|Dec
|598
|599
|595¾
|595¾
|Est. sales 249.
|Tue.’s sales 243
|Tue.’s open int 3,092
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1659½
|1672¾
|1652½
|1666¾
|+7¾
|Jul
|1633½
|1644½
|1622
|1638
|+7½
|Aug
|1588½
|1597¼
|1574¾
|1589½
|+4¾
|Sep
|1517¾
|1526¼
|1506
|1518¾
|+5¼
|Nov
|1480¼
|1491
|1467¾
|1483½
|+5¼
|Jan
|1485
|1494½
|1471¾
|1486¼
|+4¼
|Mar
|1471¼
|1479½
|1460
|1474¼
|+5¼
|May
|1472½
|1479
|1461
|1474
|+5
|Jul
|1473¾
|1481
|1462½
|1476
|+5¾
|Aug
|1450
|1454½
|1450
|1454½
|—2¼
|Sep
|1424
|1424
|1421¾
|1424
|—1¼
|Nov
|1401¾
|1411¾
|1392½
|1404
|+2
|Jan
|1397¼
|1397¼
|1397¼
|1397¼
|—7¼
|Nov
|1344
|1348½
|1339
|1348½
|+6½
|Nov
|1316
|1316
|1316
|1316
|+1¾
|Est. sales 104,719.
|Tue.’s sales 133,769
|Tue.’s open int 700,856,
|up 925
