Balanced Fund 15006.77 – .14 + .76 – 12.24
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2138.23 – .05 + .36 – 12.91
Emerging Markets 347.65 – .15 + 1.91 – 19.75
Equity Income Fund 16705.35 + .16 + .79 – 6.34
GNMA 725.56 + .24 + .83 – 6.73
General Municipal Debt 1362.48 + .04 – .71 – 11.40
Gold Fund 344.82 + .78 – 3.24 – 6.73
High Current Yield 2359.11 – .33 – .65 – 9.49
High Yield Municipal 649.92 – .12 – 1.23 – 12.80
International Fund 2096.40 + .07 + 2.48 – 16.90
Science and Technology Fund 4031.74 – 1.81 + 1.27 – 29.54
Short Investment Grade 377.02 + .05 – .01 – 3.28
Short Municipal 187.36 – .12 – .17 – 3.00
US Government 666.54 + .36 + .81 – 8.21
