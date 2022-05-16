Balanced Fund 15006.77 – .14 + .76 – 12.24 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2138.23 – .05 + .36 – 12.91 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 15006.77 – .14 + .76 – 12.24

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2138.23 – .05 + .36 – 12.91

Emerging Markets 347.65 – .15 + 1.91 – 19.75

Equity Income Fund 16705.35 + .16 + .79 – 6.34

GNMA 725.56 + .24 + .83 – 6.73

General Municipal Debt 1362.48 + .04 – .71 – 11.40

Gold Fund 344.82 + .78 – 3.24 – 6.73

High Current Yield 2359.11 – .33 – .65 – 9.49

High Yield Municipal 649.92 – .12 – 1.23 – 12.80

International Fund 2096.40 + .07 + 2.48 – 16.90

Science and Technology Fund 4031.74 – 1.81 + 1.27 – 29.54

Short Investment Grade 377.02 + .05 – .01 – 3.28

Short Municipal 187.36 – .12 – .17 – 3.00

US Government 666.54 + .36 + .81 – 8.21

-0-

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.