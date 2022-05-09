Grains mostly lower. Livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly lower Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for…

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly lower Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Jul. lost 14 cents at $11.0075 a bushel; May corn fell 10 cents at $7.8350 a bushel; Jul. oats declined 57.25 cents at $6.0750 a bushel; while May soybeans was up 5.50 cents at $16.32 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle fell 2 cents at $1.3187 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle lost 2.70 cents at $1.5775 a pound; May lean hogs was off 1.48 cents at $1.0097 a pound.

