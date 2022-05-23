RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russian diplomat to UN in Geneva resigns | Russian sentenced for war crimes | Life in Russia has profoundly changed
Grains mostly higher, Livestock mixed

The Associated Press

May 23, 2022, 10:59 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly higher Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Jul. rose 18.75 cents at $11.8925 a bushel; May corn was up 7.75 cents at $7.8425 a bushel; Jul. oats advanced 30.50 cents at $6.3750 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans lost 15.50 cents at $16.9025 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle fell .40 cent at $1.3167 a pound; May. feeder cattle was off .10 cent at $1.5467 a pound; May lean hogs rose 3.83 cents ats $1.0985 a pound.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

