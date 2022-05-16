Grains mostly higher, Livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly higher Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for…

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly higher Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Jul. advanced 81.75 cents at $12.4750 a bushel; May corn was off 5.50 cents at $8.0250 a bushel; Jul. oats rose 22 cents at $6.3675 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans gained 29.25 cents at $16.61 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was up .50 cent at $1.3282 a pound; May. feeder cattle was off .65 cent at $1.5705 a pound; May lean hogs rose 3.67 cents at $1.0357 a pound.

