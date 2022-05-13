RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia takes losses | 1st Ukraine war-crimes case | G7 seeks more ways to help Ukraine | Protesters furious at French company
Home » Latest News » Grains mostly higher, Livestock lower

Grains mostly higher, Livestock lower

The Associated Press

May 13, 2022, 11:07 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly higher Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Jul. advanced 48 cents at $11.6575 a bushel; May corn was up 2.50 cents at $8.08 a bushel; Jul. oats rose 11.25 cents at $6.1475 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans fell 13.50 cents at $16.3175 a bushel.

Beef and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle lost .65 cent at $1.3232 a pound; May. feeder cattle was off .15 cent at $1.5770 a pound; May lean hogs fell .37 cent at $.9990 a pound.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

1,400 EEOC employees will return to the office, but union negotiations still ongoing

EEOC, DOJ 'sounding alarm’ over AI hiring tools that screen out disabled applicants

USPS board's governors now mostly Biden picks following latest Senate confirmations

With Operation Allies Welcome, DHS reaps benefits of ‘as a service’ model

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up