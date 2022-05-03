RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Strain on US weapons stockpile? | Death everywhere in Kharkiv | Civilians rescued from steel plant head for safety | Jill Biden meeting refugees
Grains mostly higher. Livestock higher

The Associated Press

May 3, 2022, 11:13 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly higher Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May was off 7 cents at $10.43 a bushel; May corn gained 12.75 cents at $8.1850 a bushel; May oats rose 9.50 cents at $6.90 a bushel; while May soybeans was up 8.25 cents at $16.88 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle rose 1.65 cents at $1.3577 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle was up 1.53 cents at $1.6150 a pound; May lean hogs gained 1.75 cents at $1.0047 a pound.

