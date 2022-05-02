Grains lower, Livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were lower on Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for…

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were lower on Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May was off 11 cents at $10.50 a bushel; May corn fell 20.50 cents at $8.0575 a bushel; May oats lost 25.50 cents at $6.8050 a bushel; while May soybeans declined 25.50 cents at $16.7975 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle fell 5.43 cents at $1.3412 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle was up 1.47 cents at $1.5580 a pound; May lean hogs was off 3.68 cents at $.9872 a pound.

