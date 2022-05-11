RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukrainians stop Russian gas at 1 hub | Wartime birth amid the air raid sirens | Hogan announces aid package for Ukraine | House approves $40B in aid
Home » Latest News » Grains, Livestock mixed

Grains, Livestock mixed

The Associated Press

May 11, 2022, 11:18 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Jul. was up 14.50 cents at $11.1525 a bushel; May corn rose 15 cents at $7.9850 a bushel; Jul. oats declined 6.25 cents at $6.0125 a bushel; while May soybeans was up 26 cents at $16.58 a bushel.

Beef mixed and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle rose .40 cent at $1.3332 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle lost 1 cent at $1.5780 a pound; May lean hogs was off 1.05 cents at $1.0067 a pound.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Survey: What are your thoughts on return-to-office plans?

How much does inflation actually matter to DoD and can it be fixed?

State Department's future of work starts with accessibility

Agencies must pick two workforce focuses for the next four years from OPM priority list

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up