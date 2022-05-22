AP Top Political News at 3:31 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

Biden pushes economic, security aims as he ends SKorea visit AP source: Giuliani interviewed for hours by 1/6 committee Herschel…

Biden pushes economic, security aims as he ends SKorea visit AP source: Giuliani interviewed for hours by 1/6 committee Herschel Walker’s ties to veterans program face scrutiny Milley tells West Point cadets technology will transform war New maps create challenge for women seeking reelection US sees risk of COVID supply rationing without more funds 3 Air Force cadets who refused vaccine won’t be commissioned GOP primary race for Alabama Senate seat turns bitter Kemp and Walker look to victory in Georgia as primaries near Biden says monkeypox cases something to “be concerned about” Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.